Rangers refute Celtic payment claim for controversial Australia friendly

The Old Firm will take part in the four-team Sydney Super Cup alongside Syndey FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.
The participation from both clubs in the tournament has not been well received by many within both supports.
A report from Australia suggested Celtic would receive significantly more than their Glasgow counterparts.
Rangers have rubbished that speculation.
“This is factually inaccurate," a spokesperson said. “Both Old Firm clubs will receive the same fee and overall payment.”
The game will be played in the 83,500 Accor Stadium with A-League CEO Danny Townsend believing it is “highly likely that it will be a sell-out."
He said: "For every Scotsman I know in Sydney, one Celtic man is matched by one Rangers and that's the beauty of that rivalry.”