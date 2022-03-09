Rangers refute Celtic payment claim for controversial Australia friendly

Rangers have refuted claims that Celtic will gain a bigger fee for the controversial friendly tournament to be held in Australia later this year.

By Joel Sked
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:46 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 2:11 pm
Rangers have refuted claims Celtic will receive more from the Australia friendly tournament. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Old Firm will take part in the four-team Sydney Super Cup alongside Syndey FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

Celtic and Rangers face each other in the first ever international derby match between the sides.

The participation from both clubs in the tournament has not been well received by many within both supports.

A report from Australia suggested Celtic would receive significantly more than their Glasgow counterparts.

Rangers have rubbished that speculation.

“This is factually inaccurate," a spokesperson said. “Both Old Firm clubs will receive the same fee and overall payment.”

The game will be played in the 83,500 Accor Stadium with A-League CEO Danny Townsend believing it is “highly likely that it will be a sell-out."

He said: "For every Scotsman I know in Sydney, one Celtic man is matched by one Rangers and that's the beauty of that rivalry.”

