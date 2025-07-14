Missing TRNSMT already? Here is every act from the 2025 festival with gigs lined up for Scotland.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a warm and glorious weekend at TRNSMT, with some of the biggest names in music entertaining thousands of fans at Glasgow Green.

The festival has now wrapped for 2025 and attendees will be taking it easy after days in the sunshine enjoying music from acts including 50 Cent, Gracie Abrams and Fontaines D.C as well as those appearing on smaller stages, such as rEDOLENT, Vlure, Aaron Rowe and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An incredible crowd turned up this weekend in Glasgow. | PA

For those who weren’t able to make it to Glasgow, there are live sets available to stream on BBC iPlayer. But if you are already thinking about your next gig, here are all of the acts from TRNSMT 2025 with shows coming up in Scotland this year.

Nell Mescal

The sister of Hollywood star Paul Mescal, Nell Mescal played TRNSMT on Sunday. She has a shot lined up for Cabaret Voltaire in Edinburgh on Monday, July 14.

Kerr Mercer

A rising star, Glasgow singer-songwriter Kerr Mercer made his TRNSMT debut on the King Tut’s stage on Sunday. His next performance in Scotland is supporting Tom Jones during Discovery Festival in Dundee on Sunday, July 27.

Fourth Daughter

Appearing on the BBC Introducing stage during this year’s festival, Fourth Daughter - whose real name is Emily Atkinson - will perform at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on Thursday, July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Walker

The singer is famous for songs including Leave a Light On and Just You and I. | PA

Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker has already performed a few shows in Scotland this year, including The Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) gig which Lewis Capaldi made a surprise appearance during in May.

Following his main stage slot at TRNSMT, Walker will perform during Belladrum on Sunday, August 2, with additional gigs around Scotland in support of Tom Grennan in Aberdeen and Glasgow later this year.

KuleeAngee

The project of Keshav Kanabar and Duncan Grant, who are from Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively, KuleeAngee played the BBC Introducing stage at TRNMST on Sunday. Their other Scottish shows this year include during the Edinburgh Fringe, where they will perform at La Belle Angele on Friday, August 15 as part of Wide Days’ Made in Scotland programme.

Kyle Falconer

Best known as the frontman of The View, Kyle Falconer played a solo set at TRNSMT on Sunday. He has a few shows lined up around Scotland in 2025, including at the Music & Food Festival in Arbroath on Saturday, August 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Falconer is set to play Galashiels on September 18, Alloa on September 20, and Aberdeen on September 21.

Pat Hamilton

Having played the BBC Introducing stage at TRNSMT on Sunday, Scottish singer-songwriter Pat Hamilton will headline two shows at The Poetry Club, SWG3 on Sunday, August 24 and Monday, August 25.

Nxdia

Alt-pop musician Nxdia entertained crowds on the King Tut’s Stage on Sunday at TRNSMT 2025. Her next show in Scotland will be in support of Sofia Isella at SWG3 TV Studio on Thursday, August 28.

Aaron Rowe

Having recently opened for Ed Sheeran’s arena tour, singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe performed on the BBC Introducing stage during TRNSMT’s final day. He won’t be headlining any gigs of his own anytime soon, as he will be joining Lewis Capaldi during his upcoming UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowe’s next Scottish gigs will be at Aberdeen’s P&J Live on September 10 and 11, as well as at the OVO Hydro on September 13 and 14.

Miles Kane

A last minute addition to the TRNSMT 2025 line-up after Wunderhorse were forced to withdraw, Miles Kane is set to play just two shows in Scotland this year - both of which are instore performances at Assai Records in Glasgow in support of his new album Sunlight In The Shadows on Thursday, September 11.

Nina Nesbitt

Scottish singer and songwriter Nina Nesbitt played the King Tut’s Stage at TRNSMT on Sunday, with her next Scottish gig part of Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls Lost Evenings VIII.

Running from September 25-28, Nesbitt will perform at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh on Friday, September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dictator

With their next performance post-TRNSMT also part of Lost Evenings, West Lothian band Dictator will perform on Saturday, September 27 on the Nick Alexander Stage at the Edinburgh O2 Academy event.

Good Neighbours

Good Neighbours | ryanjohnstonco / Ryan Johnston

English indie rock duo Good Neighbours released their debut single Home in January last year and climbed the UK charts. Having already played several shows in Scotland earlier this year, including their King Tut’s stage slot at TRNSMT, the band will next perform in Scotland for their album launch show at The Caves in Edinburgh on Monday, September 29.

Alex Spencer

Supporting Corella on tour, Alex Spencer will follow up his Saturday TRNSMT slot with a show at Glasgow’s Garage on Wednesday, October 1.

Welly

Following their time at TRNSMT on Saturday, Welly will bring their unique mix of genres to Scotland once again with shows in Edinburgh and Glasgow later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The act will perform at Cabaret Voltaire on Friday, October 3, before playing King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Saturday, October 4.

Chloe Qisha

After her Saturday TRNSMT slot on the King Tut’s stage, 21st Century Cool Girl Chloe Qisha’s next Scottish date will be at Glasgow’s King Tut's Wah Wah Hut on Sunday, October 5.

The Kooks

The Kooks have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

Announced following their Saturday main stage slot at TRNSMT festival, iconic noughties band The Kooks will perform at the OVO Hydro on Wednesday, October 8.

The K’s

Though they have no headline slot of their own coming up in Scotland, The K’s will support The Kooks at the Hydro on Wednesday, October 8. The English indie band also performed at TRNSMT over the weekend, with an early evening slot on the King Tut’s Stage on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe Slater

Known for her song writing which tackles social and political issues, Chloe Slater played the BBC Introducing stage at Glasgow Green during the 2025 festival. It was her second show in Scotland this year, with her next performance in the country on Saturday, October 11 as part of Tenement Trail.

The Rooks

Also following up their TRNSMT set with a performance as part of Tenement Trail are Glasgow band The Rooks.

Fright Years

The final act from TRNSMT 2025 performing as part of Tenement Trail in Glasgow this year are Edinburgh-based band Fright Years.

JADE

Jade performing at TRNSMT | PA

After her first solo Scottish show on TRNSMT’s main stage on Sunday, former Little Mix member Jade is set to perform songs from her debut album That’s Showbiz Baby during a gig at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Monday, October 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band

It was during their TRNSMT slot that Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band announced the details of their biggest headline slot to date at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Saturday, October 25.

Ben Ellis

Another act from the BBC Introducing Stage, emerging artist Ben Ellis is set to perform at SWG3 in Glasgow on Monday, October 27.

Remember Monday

With their Friday TRNSMT slot announced at the last minute, the UK’s 2025 Eurovision representatives Remember Monday are set to perform at SWG3 in Glasgow on Tuesday, October 28.

James Marriott

James Marriott | Ryan Johnston

Youtuber turned musician James Marriott’s most recent album Don't Tell the Dog reached No.1 on the UK charts. Following his Saturday slot on the King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT, the English singer-songwriter announced his upcoming gig at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Tuesday, November 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cliffords

Cork-based indie rock back Cliffords performed during TRNSMT on Friday, with their next Scottish show set for King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow on Sunday, November 9.

VLURE

Following their BBC Introducing slot at TRNSMT, Glasgow band Vlure will embark on their headline UK and Europe tour later this year with the final date at Glasgow’s Art School on Friday, November 14.

Amble

Dublin folk band Amble played the King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT with their next Scottish show set for Thursday, November 20 at the Barrowlands in Glasgow.

Arthur Hill

Playing “Costa Del Glasgow” as he explained to his followers on social media, Arthur Hill will follow his TRNSMT slot with a show at the city’s Barrowland Ballroom on Friday, November 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet Leg

Having just released their second album Moisturiser, Isle of Wight band Wet Leg took to the main stage at TRNSMT on Sunday. Following their performance, they added a show on Monday, November 24 at Glasgow’s O2 Academy to their upcoming tour.

The Guest List

Indie-rock band The Guest List were on the BBC Introducing line-up during TRNSMT, with their next show at Glasgow’s King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut on Friday, November 28.

Alessi Rose

After an early main stage slot at TRNSMT on Saturday, English singer-songwriter Alessi Rose will tour the UK later this year with a show set for Sunday, November 30 at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Brògeal

Kaitlin Wraight

Originally from Falkirk, five-piece band Brògeal have performed at TRNSMT on more than one occasion, with their latest set seeing them take to the King Tut’s stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their appearance during this year’s festival, the folk band are set to play three shows around Scotland later this year including The Caves in Edinburgh on December 2, Cafe Drummond in Aberdeen on December 3 and at Beat Generator in Dundee on December 5.

Calum Bowie

Banchory-born singer Calum Bowie took to the main stage at TRNSMT on Friday. He will follow up his appearance at the festival with his biggest headline gigs to date later this year.

Fans can watch Bowie at the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Thursday, December 4, followed by a show at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on Friday, December 5.

Rianne Downey

Glasgow-born singer Rianne Downey was among the acts who performed on the King Tut’s stage at TRNSMT 2025. Her next Scottish gig will be at The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Saturday, December 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Macdonald

The legendary Scottish singer played a surprise set. | PA

Under the pseudonym Mrs Rock and Roll, Amy MacDonald played a secret set at the Hangout during TRNSMT 2025 following the release of her new album This What You've Been Waiting For.

The Scottish singer will play two shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12.

Brooke Combe

Having already performed in Glasgow twice this year - including her TRNSMT slot - Scottish singer-songwriter Brooke Combe will once again play Glasgow at Saint Luke’s on Wednesday, December 17.

Lucia & The Best Boys