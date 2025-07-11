Miles Kane will replace Wunderhorse on the main stage.

Wunderhorse have been forced to pull out of their set at TRNSMT tomorrow.

The English rock band were due to perform on the Main Stage from 2.10pm until 2.50pm on Saturday, but have been forced to withdraw at the last minute because of illness.

Wunderhorse have pulled out of their Saturday TRNSMT slot at the last minute. | David Jackson

In a statement on Instagram, they wrote: “Due to ongoing band illness, we’re unable to play TRNSMT on Saturday. Sorry to miss you, we will be back.”

The group performed on the King Tut’s Stage at the festival last year, drawing a sizable crowd to their set.

They will be replaced by indie singer and musician, Miles Kane.

On social media, TRNSMT organisers shared: “Unfortunately due to illness Wunderhorse are no longer able to play at Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT on Saturday, July 12.

"However we are buzzing to have the amazing Miles Kane joining us!"

Previous changes to the line up at TRNSMT 2025 include Kneecap’s removal from the schedule, amid “safety concerns”.