Tom Jones to headline day three of Dundee's Discovery Festival - here's how to get tickets

Dundee Discovery Festival is Tom Jones’ only Scottish tour date this year.

Tom Jones is set to headline Dundee’s Discovery Festival at Slessor Gardens.

The legendary Welsh singer is set to perform at the new festival on Sunday, July 27 as part of his Defy Explanation tour, bringing the event to a close.

Other acts set to perform at the event include Ocean Colour Scene, The Fratellis, Human League and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about tickets to see Tom Jones at Dundee Discovery Festival.

When will Tom Jones perform in Scotland?

Outside of Scotland, Jones will play a series of outdoor shows around the country.

Discovery Festival will take place in Slessor Gardens.

When do tickets for Tom Jones go on sale?

Fans of Tom Jones will be able to purchase tickets to see him in Dundee from 10am on Friday, February 21.

Tickets for the third day of Dundee’s Discovery Festival will be available from a number of sites including, See Tickets, Eventim, AXS, Gigantic and Ticketmaster.

If you’re keen to purchase tickets, make sure to create an account with your preferred ticket site in advance, and make sure you are somewhere with a stable internet connection. For the best chance of success, make sure you only have one tab open and that you don’t refresh the page to avoid losing your place in the queue.

Is there Tom Jones presale?

Yes, there are presale tickets available for Tom Jones’ Dundee show.

O2 or Virgin Media customers will be able to access presale tickets for the Slessor Gardens show from 10am on Wednesday, February 19.

The other presale option is then through Ticketmaster, with emails being sent out to eligible account holders ahead of time. The presale will then begin at 9am on Thursday, February 20.

Tom Jones Dundee ticket prices

Wondering how much money you should set aside for tickets to see Tom Jones in Dundee?

Here is how much tickets for day three of Discovery Festival are expected to cost:

General admission, standing: £62.87

Gold circle, standing: £91.00

Fans can also purchase early entry to the event for an additional £11. If you intend on purchasing Gold Circle standing tickets, you can pay another £16.87 for access to a private bar and toilet.

What is Dundee Discovery Festival?

New for 2025, Discovery Festival will take place in Slessor Gardens, along the city’s waterfront, from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday at the Festival are already on sale, with general admission prices ranging from £50 to £63.

Ocean Colour Scene are set to headline the festival on Friday, with other acts on the line up including The Fratellis, White Lies and Cammy Barnes.

On Saturday, audiences will be treated to 80s Calling!, which will turn back the clock a few decades with performances from The Human League, ABC, The Christians, Big Country, Toyah, Altered Images, and T’Pau.