Tom Grennan to play two huge Scottish shows - here's what you need to know about tickets, presale and more
Tom Grennan has announced a brand new album as well as a huge UK tour, with two shows set for Scotland.
The English singer-songwriter will perform in cities including Glasgow and Aberdeen, with the show set to celebrate the release of his fourth album Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be.
Best known for songs including Little Bit of Love and Found What I’ve Been Looking For, Grennan will kick off his 11 date UK and Ireland tour in September this year.
Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Grennan’s tour, including when tickets go on sale, if there’s presale, ticket prices and more.
Tom Grennan tour dates: Singer to perform in Glasgow and Aberdeen
As part of his biggest tour to date, Grennan will perform shows around the country later this year, including at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.
His first Scottish show will take place in Glasgow on September 11, before he travels to the north-east for a show on September 15.
Tom Grennan tour dates
- Wednesday, September 3 - BIC, Bournemouth
- Thursday, September 4 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- Saturday, September 6 - The O2, London
- Tuesday, September 9 - Utilita Arena, Glasgow
- Wednesday, September 10 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
- Thursday, September 11 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Monday, September 15 - P&J Arena, Aberdeen
- Tuesday, September 16 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle
- Thursday, September 18 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Friday, September 19 - Co-op Live, Manchester
When do tickets go on sale?
Tickets for Tom Grennan’s 2025 tour will go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 7 via sites such as Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS.
To be in with the best chance of getting a hold of tickets, fans should make sure that they have registered for an account with their preferred ticket site as well as ensuring that they have a stable internet connection.
Tom Grennan presale
To be in with a chance of skipping the worst of the queues, fans can register for Tom Grennan presale tickets by pre-ordering his new album Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be before 3pm on Tuesday, February 4.
However, no purchase is necessary to register for early ticket access and fans can also sign up to the presale here.
In addition to artist presale, there is also a Spotify presale which will be made available to the singer’s top fans on the streaming service.
Those who routinely listen to his music on Spotify should keep an eye out on their email inbox for an invitation with an exclusive access code to the presale which begins at 10am on Thursday, February 6.
These are the only presale options available across all 11 of Tom Grennan’s shows.
For his fans in Scotland there are a number of presale options available depending on where in the country you plan on seeing the star, with one available for both Scottish dates.
Fans can access presale tickets for both Glasgow and Aberdeen by registering for an account with Gigs in Scotland, which will begin at 10am on Thursday, February 6.
Tom Grennan presale Glasgow
If you’re hoping to attend his Glasgow OVO Hydro show there are several additional Tom Grennan presale options available to you.
For OVO customers registered with the OVO Live program, you will receive access to a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, February 5.
There is also a separate venue presale available to those who have signed up to the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) mailing list which will begin at 10am on Thursday, February 6.
Alternatively, there is a presale from DF Concerts & Events - the promoter for the show - which will kick off from 10am on Thursday, February 6.
There is then O2 Priority presale tickets for Tom Grennan, which O2 and Virgin Media customers will be able to access from 10am on Wednesday, February 5.
Tom Grennan presale Aberdeen
For Aberdeen Tom Grennan fans, there are two further presale options available. The first presale option is only available to Three customers, via the three+ app. It will begin at 10am on Wednesday, February 5.
There will then be Tom Grennan presale tickets available through the venue, for fans who have signed up for the P&J Live newsletter, from 10am on Thursday, February 6.
How much are Tom Grennan tickets?
Ticket prices for Tom Grennan’s Glasgow show will range from £44.25 to £64.95, with prices in other cities such as Bournemouth, Cardiff and Nottingham appearing to start from £58.
When does Tom Grennan’s new album come out?
Tom Grennan will release his new album Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be on August 15.
That will give fans plenty of time to listen to the new music ahead of the tour, which begins in September.
