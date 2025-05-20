Jade Glasgow Ticket Presales and Prices: How to see the Little Mix star at the O2 Academy

Jade Thirlwall has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The Little Mix singer is playing solo in Scotland for the first time.

Jade Thirlwall shot to fame when Little Mix became the first group to win talent show The X Factor - having unsuccessfully auditioned for the programme twice before.

They have since become one of the show’s most successful acts, releasing six studio albums and 19 UK top-ten singles, five of which hit the top spot.

Before going on hiatus in 2022, they became the first girl group to win the Brit Award for British Group and now Jade is going solo for the first time, with new debut album That's Showbiz Baby set to be released on September 12.

To mark the release, she’s hitting the road for a series of shows - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jade playing Scotland?

Jade Thirlwall will play Glasgow’s 02 Academy on Monday, October 13.

When are tickets on sale for Jade?

Tickets for the gig go onsale at 10am on Friday, May 23. You can find them here.

Make sure you have a Ticketmaster account, know your password, and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for Jade’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common, there are a couple of ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

If you are an 02 mobile phone customer you will be able to get tickets using the Priority App from 10am on Wednesday, May 21.

You can also sign up to Jade’s newsletter here to get a code sent to your inbox to access tickets from 10am on Wednesday, May 21.

How much will Jade’s Glasgow gig tickets cost?

General admission tickets for Jade’s Edinburgh gig are priced at a relatively modest £43.20 (that’s a face value of £37.50 plus booking fees).

Where else is Jade playing?

The Glasgow show is part of a five date UK and Ireland tour that comprises the following dates@

October 8: Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

October 9: Belfast, Ulster Hall

October 11: Brighton Dome

October 12: Manchester Academy

October 13: Glasgow, 02 Academy

The singer will also be playing a handful of European festivals over the summer, including Glastonbury, but none in Scotland.

Are there any age restrictions for Jade’s Glasgow show?

It’s over 14s only for standing stalls area, and over 8s in the seated sections. Anybody under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

No support act has been announced yet - but special guests will be confirmed in due course.