TRNSMT Lineup 2025 BBC Introducing Stage: 20 new acts announced for Glasgow festival's former River Stage

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 4th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Hotly-tipped singer Matilda Mann has been added to the lineup for this year's TRNSMT music festival.Hotly-tipped singer Matilda Mann has been added to the lineup for this year's TRNSMT music festival.
Hotly-tipped singer Matilda Mann has been added to the lineup for this year's TRNSMT music festival. | Getty Images
There are some possible big stars of the future in the lineup.

A host of emerging and hotly-tipped artists are set to play the smallest stage at this year’s TRNSMT music festival being held at Glasgow Green.

Formerly called the River Stage, the BBC Introducing Stage will see 20 acts play over the three days being headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

Highlights include Glasgow-based rapper BEMZ taking the headline slot on Friday following his sold-out Barrowland Ballroom show earlier this year. UK hip-hop duo Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, known for viral hits Put It On Me and Dream Factory, will also take to the stage on Friday, which will be opened by Becky Sikasa, winner of BBC Introducing Scottish Act of the Year.

On Saturday one of Glasgow’s most talked-about bands, VLURE, will headline on Saturday, fresh from selling out the city’s Queen Margaret Union. Fans can also look forward to indie-pop from Chloe Slater and indie-rock from Guest List and Welly.

Then on Sunday Matilda Mann’s indie-folk will make sure things end on a high. Earlier in the day music fans will be able to catch Nell Mescal - sister of Oscar-nominated actor Paul.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis commented: “TRNSMT’s bumper lineup just got even bigger with 20 incredible up-and-coming artists added to the bill. We take great pride in providing a platform for the next generation of talent, and it’s always rewarding to see artists start on this stage before going on to great things throughout their career.

“Many of these acts have a strong connection to Glasgow, whether they were born and raised here or have played the city’s iconic venues on their journey to success. It’s an honour to celebrate their talent as part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary and welcome them to Scotland’s biggest music festival.”

The full lineup is as follows:

Friday, July 11

  • Bemz
  • Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
  • Cliffords
  • rEDOLENT
  • Indoor Foxes
  • Fourth Daughter
  • Becky Sikasa

Saturday, July 12

  • Vlure
  • Chloe Slater
  • The Guest List
  • Welly
  • The Rooks
  • Fright Years
  • Alex Spencer

Sunday, July 13

  • Matilda Mann
  • Aaron Rowe
  • Nell Mescal
  • Ben Ellis
  • Dictator
  • Kuleeangee

You can still get tickets for all three days of TRNSMT here.

