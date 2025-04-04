Hotly-tipped singer Matilda Mann has been added to the lineup for this year's TRNSMT music festival. | Getty Images

There are some possible big stars of the future in the lineup.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A host of emerging and hotly-tipped artists are set to play the smallest stage at this year’s TRNSMT music festival being held at Glasgow Green.

Formerly called the River Stage, the BBC Introducing Stage will see 20 acts play over the three days being headlined by 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights include Glasgow-based rapper BEMZ taking the headline slot on Friday following his sold-out Barrowland Ballroom show earlier this year. UK hip-hop duo Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn, known for viral hits Put It On Me and Dream Factory, will also take to the stage on Friday, which will be opened by Becky Sikasa, winner of BBC Introducing Scottish Act of the Year.

On Saturday one of Glasgow’s most talked-about bands, VLURE, will headline on Saturday, fresh from selling out the city’s Queen Margaret Union. Fans can also look forward to indie-pop from Chloe Slater and indie-rock from Guest List and Welly.

Then on Sunday Matilda Mann’s indie-folk will make sure things end on a high. Earlier in the day music fans will be able to catch Nell Mescal - sister of Oscar-nominated actor Paul.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis commented: “TRNSMT’s bumper lineup just got even bigger with 20 incredible up-and-coming artists added to the bill. We take great pride in providing a platform for the next generation of talent, and it’s always rewarding to see artists start on this stage before going on to great things throughout their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of these acts have a strong connection to Glasgow, whether they were born and raised here or have played the city’s iconic venues on their journey to success. It’s an honour to celebrate their talent as part of Glasgow’s 850th anniversary and welcome them to Scotland’s biggest music festival.”

The full lineup is as follows:

Friday, July 11

Bemz

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Cliffords

rEDOLENT

Indoor Foxes

Fourth Daughter

Becky Sikasa

Saturday, July 12

Vlure

Chloe Slater

The Guest List

Welly

The Rooks

Fright Years

Alex Spencer

Sunday, July 13

Matilda Mann

Aaron Rowe

Nell Mescal

Ben Ellis

Dictator

Kuleeangee