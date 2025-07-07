Calum Bowie has announced two dates in Scotland at the end of this year. | Contributed

The Scot is set to play the biggest headline show of his career so far.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish breakthrough artist Calum Bowie, who is set to play the the Main Stage at the TRNSMT Festival this week, has announced two huge Scottish headline dates for December.

The Banchory-born singer returns to his native highlands turf with a show in Aberdeen followed by his biggest headline show yet at the hallowed Barrowland Ballroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It won’t be the first time there for Calum – in November last year, the venue was the scene of Calum’s Scottish Music Awards ‘Breakthrough’ triumph, from which a live version of fan favourite single Love Lost was released.

Since then, Calum has released his first full EP Through The Window including heartfelt, acoustic driven bangers Dream Of My Own, Take Me Home, Wherever She Goes and live favourite Your Anthem.

Like every Scottish artist, headlining the Barrowland has always been a goal for Calum. “This will actually be my third time playing there,” he says, “but my first headline so it’s a real landmark moment. I played Tenement Trail at the Barras in 2022, early in the day with Vistas headlining. I remember the maze backstage, how big it was and looking up at the iconic tiles. It was amazing to get my Scottish Music Award there, what a great night, although you only get to play a couple of songs. I’m absolutely buzzing to headline it this time and play my full show.”

Here’s what you need to know to bag a ticket.

When is Calum Bowie playing Scotland?

Bowie will be opening the Main Stage at the TRNSMT music festival at Glasgow Green on Friday, July 11. He’ll then play the Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Thursday, December 4, followed by Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom on Friday, December 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do tickets go on sale for Calum Bowie?

Tickets for both gigs go on sale here at 10am on Friday, July 11.

Is there a presale for Calum Bowie’s Scottish gigs?

Sign up to Calum Bowie’s mailing list here and you’ll be sent a link to access presale tickets from 10am on Wednesday, July 9.

How much are tickets for Calum Bowie?

It’s not been announced how much tickets for Calum Bowie will be - watch this space. Similar gigs at the cvenue tend to cost around £40.

Are there any age restictions at Calum Bowie’s Scottish gigs?

For both gigs it’s over 14s only and those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will Calum Bowie play?

Here’s Calum Bowie’s current setlist - expect to hear most of these songs in Glasgow and Aberdeen, along with some new ones.