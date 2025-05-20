Scottish singer Amy Macdonald will play an additional OVO Hydro show this December. | Getty Images

After selling out the OVO Hydro, Amy Macdonald has announced a second show at the venue due to demand.

After selling out her scheduled OVO Hydro concert on December 12, the Scottish artist will play an additional show at the venue on Thursday, December 11.

Born in Bishopbriggs, the two homecoming shows will follow the release of her sixth studio album Is This What You've Been Waiting For?.

If you missed out on tickets the first time around, here’s how to grab tickets to Amy Macdonald’s additional 2025 Glasgow show.

Amy Macdonald adds second Glasgow show to tour

The two dates in Glasgow will follow performances in cities including London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester and more.

When do tickets for Amy Macdonald’s Glasgow show go on sale?

General sale for tickets to see Amy Macdonald’s new Glasgow date will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 23.

You will find them available for sale on Ticketmaster and Gigs in Scotland.

When trying through sites such as Ticketmaster, make sure that you have registered for an account ahead of time and that you are signed in well in advance of the sale beginning. The site will often operate a waiting room for around 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Are there presales for Amy Macdonald’s second Glasgow show?

Yes, there are still presale tickets available for Amy Macdonald’s additional OVO Hydro show.

Much like if you were trying to purchase tickets during the original sale, if you have pre-ordered Macdonald’s upcoming album - or have registered your email using the No Purchase Necessary link - you will receive an email with an access link to artist presale, which will begin at 10am on Wednesday, May 21.

Amy Macdonald. | Getty Images for MasterCard

There is then OVO presale, which is available to customers of the energy firm. This will also begin at 10am on Wednesday, May 21.

Finally, there is the Gigs in Scotland presale which will begin at 10am on Thursday, May 22. For access, all you need to do is register for an account with the website.

These options apply to the additional show only.

What are Amy Macdonald ticket prices like?

With her original OVO Hydro date already sold out, you can expect ticket prices to remain the same, costing between £47.90 - £121.70 whether you are sitting or standing.

Cammy Barnes to join Amy Macdonald during second Glasgow show

For all dates on Amy Macdonald’s winter tour, she will be supported by alternative/indie artist Better Joy.