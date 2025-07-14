Wet Leg have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The band are fresh from playing Glasgow’s TRNSMT music festival.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in the Isle of Wight, Wet Leg found fame with debut single Chaise Longue.

Their self-titled debut album arrived a year later and won two Brit Awards and two Grammy Awards as well as being nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their second studio album, Moisturiser, arrived this week, following a triumphant set at Glastonbury.

The band are new touring in support of the new album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date added before the end of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Wet Leg playing Scotland?

Wet Leg are playing Glasgow’s O2 Academy on Monday, November 24. Doors will open at 7pm.

When do tickets go on sale for Wet Leg?

Tickets for the gig go on general sale here at 10am on Friday, July 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a presale for Wet Leg’s Glasgow gig?

There are a few presales to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

If you are a customer of O2 you’ll be able to buy tickets from 10am on Wednesday, July 16, via the Priority App. If you’re not, you might like to ask around family and friends to see if they can get tickets for you.

Otherwise, there’s a fan presale starting at the same time on Wednesday. If you sign up to the band’s mailing list here you’ll be sent a code to access the tickets.

Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 10am on Thursday, July 17. You can register for free here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are tickets for Wet Leg?

There’s no official word on how much the tickets will be for Wet Leg but they are playing Belfast the same week with tickets priced at £44.20. Expect to pay similar to see the band play in Glasgow.

Who is supporting Wet Leg in Glasgow?

There’s no word yet on who will support Wet Leg in Glasow - watch this space.

Are there any age restictions at Wet Leg’s Glasgow gig?

It’s over 14s only for the standing areas and over-8s only for the seated section. All those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.