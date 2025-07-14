Nathan Evans also played on Sunday at the festival. | PA

Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band announced they will play the OVO Hydro during TRNSMT 2025.

Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band announced their biggest headline show to date at TRNSMT Festival over the weekend.

While performing to a huge crowd at Glasgow Green on Sunday, the former postman and the Scottish band shared that they are set to play the OVO Hydro this October.

Evans said: “To be able to announce that I’m playing the Hydro on stage at TRNSMT, in front of the fans who’ve helped make it happen, is the stuff that dreams are made of.

The Scottish singer songwriter was nominated for a Brit Award. | PA

“Everything these days is about social media so there’s something special about telling folk about it live during a show, especially in the beautiful sunshine.”

Here’s how to get tickets for Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band at the OVO Hydro.

When will Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band play the OVO Hydro?

Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band will perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, October 25.

Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band. | Jack Geddes Media

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band’s Hydro gig will go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 18.

They will be available for purchase through Gigs in Scotland.

Is there presale for Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band’s Hydro show?

Yes, there is presale available for Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band’s upcoming Glasgow show.

Fans must register here for early access before 10pm on Tuesday, July 15 to receive an email with all of the presale information.

Artist presale will begin at 10am on Wednesday, July 16.

How much are Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band tickets ?

To see Nathan Evans and The Saint Phnx Band at the OVO Hydro later this year, tickets will cost between £27.50 and £55.