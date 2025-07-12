TRNSMT 2025 Day one review
There’s good weather and there’s energy-sapping heat.
Despite the laidback West Coast hip-hop vibes of his set, rapper Schoolboy Q could not rouse the TRNSMT Friday afternoon crowd, many taking shelter not just from the sun but from his tedious gangsta lyrics.
Later in the shade of the BBC Introducing Stage, local rapper Bemz and band moved his audience with a jazz, gospel and funk-flavoured set, directly countering Schoolboy Q with thoughtful lyrics on male mental health and peaceful calls for a free Palestine.
Towards the end of a potent and playful set, Wet Leg guitarist Hester Chambers also spoke up politely on the right to protest, keenly aware of recent controversies.
The removal of Irish rappers Kneecap from the bill was not explicitly referenced but the number of Irish flags around the site served as a passive proxy.
Over on the King Tut’s stage, The Royston Club sounded like they had fallen off an indie conveyor belt but attracted an up-for-it crowd.
Glamorous country singer Tanner Adell arrived like Shania with extra spangles and packing a rocking drummer and guitarist but lacked the presence and vocals to convert her sparse audience.
Australian dance pop outfit Confidence Man have already proved their live credentials and were the ideal act to warm up the party as the temperature dropped to bearable levels.
Backed by their veiled drummer and keyboard player and a visual mood board of gonzo CGI graphics, singer/dancers Janet Planet and Sugar Bones brought enough fun energy and infectious choreography to power the entire site.
Keep up to date with Arts and Culture news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
Headliner 50 Cent was in jovial mood. Supported by his crew and troupe of twerking dancers, the New York rap veteran hailed the evening warmth as “the best weather for an outdoor festival”.
A rhythmic rather than rapid fire rapper, he regaled the crowd with the irresistible steel drum hook of P.I.M.P., singalong In Da Club and a surprising amount of costume changes.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.