Is TRNSMT on TV? Here's how to watch the Glasgow festival from home - including live set times
TRNSMT has well and truly returned, with music fans from across the country heading to Glasgow Green to get involved in the action.
Taking place from Friday to Sunday, headliners for 2025’s festival include 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol, with many more huge names such as The Script, Fontaines D.C, and Gracie Abrams joining them on the line-up.
The spiritual successor to T in the Park, TRNSMT first began in 2017 and is now Scotland’s biggest music festival.
With gates set to open at 12pm each day, more than 120,000 people are expected to attend over the festival’s three day run.
But if you are stuck at home without a ticket, there’s no need to worry about missing out as you can catch almost all of the action on TV.
Here’s how to watch TRNSMT 2025 on TV
If you live in Scotland, you will be able to watch coverage of the festival highlights each night on BBC Scotland from 10pm until midnight.
On Sunday, you will even get an extra house of TRNSMT, with the BBC Scotland broadcast set to begin at 9pm.
All of the BBC’s TRNSMT coverage will be hosted by Shereen Cutkelvin, who will present viewers with all the highlights, exclusive interviews and standout performances, from global superstars to emerging artists.
When is TRNSMT on TV?
Highlights from TRNSMT will be broadcast all weekend on BBC Scotland, as well as on BBC One. Here are all of the exact timings you need to know about watching TRNSMT 2025 on TV:
- Friday: From 10pm - 12am on BBC Scotland
- Saturday: From 10pm - 12am on BBC Scotland
- Sunday: From 9pm - 12am on BBC Scotland
As for the rest of the UK, coverage will begin slightly later at 11.30pm on BBC One - though only on Friday and Saturday.
TRNSMT on BBC iPlayer
In addition to nightly highlights from TRNSMT on normal television, there will also be live coverage on BBC iPlayer each day.
Full live sets from acts on both the Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage will be streamed directly on BBC iPlayer, bringing TRNSMT directly to you.
Those at home will be able to enjoy live performances including Wet Leg, Confidence Man, The Kooks, Inhaler, Underworld, Jade and many more.
Who is on the TRNSMT line up? Live set times for BBC iPlayer
Regardless of if you are attending TRNSMT or you are set to be watching from home, knowing who will be on and when is key.
While there will be highlights available across the weekend for those planning on tuning in to live sets on BBC iPlayer, here are all of the timings for the Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage at TRNSMT.
Main Stage
- Calum Bowie: 12.20pm to 12.50pm
- James Bay: 1.15pm to 1.55pm
- Twin Atlantic: 2.20pm to 3.05pm
- Jamie Webster: 3.35pm to 4.20pm
- Schoolboy Q: 4.50pm to 5.40pm
- Wet Leg: 6.10pm to 7.10pm
- The Script: 7.40pm to 8.40pm
- 50 Cent: 9.30pm to 10.50pm
King Tut’s Stage
- Remember Monday: 1pm to 1.30pm
- Nofun!: 2pm to 2.30pm
- Arthur Hill: 3pm to 3.40pm
- Good Neighbours: 4.10pm to 4.50pm
- The Royston Club: 5.20pm to 6.05pm
- Tanner Adell: 6.45pm to 7.30pm
- Confidence Man: 8.15pm to 9.15pm
Main Stage
- Lucia and The Best Boys: 12.20pm to 12.50pm
- Alessi Rose: 1.15pm to 1.45pm
- Miles Kane: 2.10pm to 2.50pm
- Sigrid: 3.15pm to 4pm
- Inhaler: 4.30pm to 5.20pm
- The Kooks: 5.50pm to 6.50pm
- Fontaines D.C.: 7.30pm to 8.30pm
- Biffy Clyro: 9.10pm to 10.50pm
King Tut's Stage
- Chloe Qisha: 1pm to 1.30pm
- Hot Wax: 1.55pm to 2.35pm
- Brogeal: 3.05pm to 3.40pm
- Amble: 4.05pm to 4.45pm
- Biig Piig: 5.25pm to 6.10pm
- James Marriott: 6.40pm to 7.25pm
- Jake Bugg: 7.55pm to 8.55pm
- Underworld: 9.30pm to 10.45pm
Main Stage
- Nieve Ella: 12.30pm to 1pm
- Tom Walker: 1.25pm to 2.15pm
- Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band: 2.45pm to 3.30pm
- The Lathums: 4pm to 4.45pm
- Myles Smith: 5.15pm to 6pm
- Jade: 6.30pm to 7.15pm
- Gracie Abrams: 7.45pm to 8.45pm
- Snow Patrol: 9.25pm to 10.55pm
King Tut's stage
- Nxdia: 12.30pm to 1pm
- Kerr Mercer: 1.20pm to 1.50pm
- Kyle Falconer: 2.20pm to 2.50pm
- Rianne Downey: 3.20pm to 4pm
- Nina Nesbitt: 4.30pm to 5.10pm
- The K's: 5.40pm to 6.20pm
- Brooke Combe: 6.50pm to 7.40pm
- Shed Seven: 8.20pm to 9.20pm
We have a dedicated article with the full list of TRNSMT 2025 stage times, for those looking for more information.
TRNSMT will also be broadcast on live radio
In addition, BBC Radio 1 will also broadcast the festival live from Glasgow Green on Saturday and Sunday, with additional coverage across the Radio 1 Dance stream on BBC Sounds across the entire weekend.
And on top of both TV and radio coverage of TRNSMT, there will of course be more clips and footage shared of the festival across social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.