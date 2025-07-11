Highlights from TRNSMT will be broadcast all weekend on BBC Scotland, with live sets available on BBC iPlayer.

TRNSMT has well and truly returned, with music fans from across the country heading to Glasgow Green to get involved in the action.

Taking place from Friday to Sunday, headliners for 2025’s festival include 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol, with many more huge names such as The Script, Fontaines D.C, and Gracie Abrams joining them on the line-up.

The spiritual successor to T in the Park, TRNSMT first began in 2017 and is now Scotland’s biggest music festival.

With gates set to open at 12pm each day, more than 120,000 people are expected to attend over the festival’s three day run.

But if you are stuck at home without a ticket, there’s no need to worry about missing out as you can catch almost all of the action on TV.

Here’s how to watch TRNSMT 2025 on TV

If you live in Scotland, you will be able to watch coverage of the festival highlights each night on BBC Scotland from 10pm until midnight.

On Sunday, you will even get an extra house of TRNSMT, with the BBC Scotland broadcast set to begin at 9pm.

TRNSMT is back this weekend. | Getty Images

All of the BBC’s TRNSMT coverage will be hosted by Shereen Cutkelvin, who will present viewers with all the highlights, exclusive interviews and standout performances, from global superstars to emerging artists.

When is TRNSMT on TV?

Highlights from TRNSMT will be broadcast all weekend on BBC Scotland, as well as on BBC One. Here are all of the exact timings you need to know about watching TRNSMT 2025 on TV:

Friday : From 10pm - 12am on BBC Scotland

: From on BBC Scotland Saturday : From 10pm - 12am on BBC Scotland

: From on BBC Scotland Sunday : From 9pm - 12am on BBC Scotland

As for the rest of the UK, coverage will begin slightly later at 11.30pm on BBC One - though only on Friday and Saturday.

TRNSMT on BBC iPlayer

In addition to nightly highlights from TRNSMT on normal television, there will also be live coverage on BBC iPlayer each day.

Full live sets from acts on both the Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage will be streamed directly on BBC iPlayer, bringing TRNSMT directly to you.

Those at home will be able to enjoy live performances including Wet Leg, Confidence Man, The Kooks, Inhaler, Underworld, Jade and many more.

Who is on the TRNSMT line up? Live set times for BBC iPlayer

Regardless of if you are attending TRNSMT or you are set to be watching from home, knowing who will be on and when is key.

TRNSMT from above. | John Devlin

While there will be highlights available across the weekend for those planning on tuning in to live sets on BBC iPlayer, here are all of the timings for the Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage at TRNSMT.

Friday Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage set times Main Stage Calum Bowie : 12.20pm to 12.50pm

: 12.20pm to 12.50pm James Bay : 1.15pm to 1.55pm

: 1.15pm to 1.55pm Twin Atlantic : 2.20pm to 3.05pm

: 2.20pm to 3.05pm Jamie Webster : 3.35pm to 4.20pm

: 3.35pm to 4.20pm Schoolboy Q : 4.50pm to 5.40pm

: 4.50pm to 5.40pm Wet Leg : 6.10pm to 7.10pm

: 6.10pm to 7.10pm The Script : 7.40pm to 8.40pm

: 7.40pm to 8.40pm 50 Cent: 9.30pm to 10.50pm King Tut’s Stage Remember Monday : 1pm to 1.30pm

: 1pm to 1.30pm Nofun! : 2pm to 2.30pm

: 2pm to 2.30pm Arthur Hill : 3pm to 3.40pm

: 3pm to 3.40pm Good Neighbours : 4.10pm to 4.50pm

: 4.10pm to 4.50pm The Royston Club : 5.20pm to 6.05pm

: 5.20pm to 6.05pm Tanner Adell : 6.45pm to 7.30pm

: 6.45pm to 7.30pm Confidence Man: 8.15pm to 9.15pm

Saturday Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage set times Main Stage Lucia and The Best Boys : 12.20pm to 12.50pm

: 12.20pm to 12.50pm Alessi Rose : 1.15pm to 1.45pm

: 1.15pm to 1.45pm Miles Kane : 2.10pm to 2.50pm

: 2.10pm to 2.50pm Sigrid : 3.15pm to 4pm

: 3.15pm to 4pm Inhaler : 4.30pm to 5.20pm

: 4.30pm to 5.20pm The Kooks : 5.50pm to 6.50pm

: 5.50pm to 6.50pm Fontaines D.C. : 7.30pm to 8.30pm

: 7.30pm to 8.30pm Biffy Clyro: 9.10pm to 10.50pm King Tut's Stage Chloe Qisha : 1pm to 1.30pm

: 1pm to 1.30pm Hot Wax : 1.55pm to 2.35pm

: 1.55pm to 2.35pm Brogeal : 3.05pm to 3.40pm

: 3.05pm to 3.40pm Amble : 4.05pm to 4.45pm

: 4.05pm to 4.45pm Biig Piig : 5.25pm to 6.10pm

: 5.25pm to 6.10pm James Marriott : 6.40pm to 7.25pm

: 6.40pm to 7.25pm Jake Bugg : 7.55pm to 8.55pm

: 7.55pm to 8.55pm Underworld: 9.30pm to 10.45pm

Sunday Main Stage and King Tut’s Stage set times Main Stage Nieve Ella : 12.30pm to 1pm

: 12.30pm to 1pm Tom Walker : 1.25pm to 2.15pm

: 1.25pm to 2.15pm Nathan Evans and The Saint PHNX Band : 2.45pm to 3.30pm

: 2.45pm to 3.30pm The Lathums : 4pm to 4.45pm

: 4pm to 4.45pm Myles Smith : 5.15pm to 6pm

: 5.15pm to 6pm Jade : 6.30pm to 7.15pm

: 6.30pm to 7.15pm Gracie Abrams : 7.45pm to 8.45pm

: 7.45pm to 8.45pm Snow Patrol: 9.25pm to 10.55pm King Tut's stage Nxdia : 12.30pm to 1pm

: 12.30pm to 1pm Kerr Mercer : 1.20pm to 1.50pm

: 1.20pm to 1.50pm Kyle Falconer : 2.20pm to 2.50pm

: 2.20pm to 2.50pm Rianne Downey : 3.20pm to 4pm

: 3.20pm to 4pm Nina Nesbitt : 4.30pm to 5.10pm

: 4.30pm to 5.10pm The K's : 5.40pm to 6.20pm

: 5.40pm to 6.20pm Brooke Combe : 6.50pm to 7.40pm

: 6.50pm to 7.40pm Shed Seven: 8.20pm to 9.20pm

We have a dedicated article with the full list of TRNSMT 2025 stage times, for those looking for more information.

TRNSMT will also be broadcast on live radio

In addition, BBC Radio 1 will also broadcast the festival live from Glasgow Green on Saturday and Sunday, with additional coverage across the Radio 1 Dance stream on BBC Sounds across the entire weekend.