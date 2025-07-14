The Kooks Glasgow Hydro presale and prices: Here's how to see the band's Scottish gig - and who's supporting
Formed in 2004 in Brighton, The Kooks achieved near-immediate success when they sold over two million copies of debut album Inside In/Inside Out.
That album contained several hit singles, including Naive and She Moves In Her Own Way, and saw them named Best UK & Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and being nominated for a Brit Award.
Since then there have been a futher six studio albums, most recently this year’s Never/Know, all of which have reached the UK Top 40 chart.
To mark the release of their latest record the band are curently touring and played Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival over the weekend.
During the performance they announced that they would be coming back to Scotland for a huge headline gig.
When are The Kooks playing Scotland?
The Kooks are playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, October 8. Doors will open at 6.30pm.
When do tickets go on sale for The Kooks?
Tickets for the gig go on general sale here at 9am on Friday, July 18.
Is there a presale for The Kooks’ Glasgow gig?
There are a couple of presales to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.
If you are a customer of OVO Energy you’ll be able to buy tickets from 9am on Wednesday, July 16. If you’re not, you might like to ask around family and friends to see if they can get tickets for you.
Otherwise, Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, July 17. You can register for free here.
How much are tickets for The Kooks?
Tickets for The Kooks will be priced from £53.60 - £114.90 depending on where you are sitting or standing.
Who is supporting The Kooks in Glasgow?
The Kooks will be supported by English indie band The K’s in Glasgow. They released acclaimed debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? in 2024 and the follow-up, Pretty On The Internet, earlier this year.
Are there any age restictions at The Kooks’ Glasgow gig?
It’s over 14s only for the standing areas and over-8s only for the seated section. All those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What will The Kooks play?
Here’s what The Kooks played on their recent tour of the America. Expect to hear most of the following in Glasgow, which includes seven songs from their new album.
- Sofa Song
- Ooh La
- She Moves in Her Own Way
- Stormy Weather
- Sunny Baby
- Bad Habit
- Westside
- See Me Now
- Eddie's Gun
- Sweet Emotion
- If They Could Only Know
- Always Where I Need to Be
- Do You Wanna
- Seaside
- Gap
- Never Know
- Matchbox
- Junk of the Heart (Happy)
- See the Sun
- Naïve
