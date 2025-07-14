The Kooks have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the biggest bands of the noughties have announced a huge Scottish gig.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 2004 in Brighton, The Kooks achieved near-immediate success when they sold over two million copies of debut album Inside In/Inside Out.

That album contained several hit singles, including Naive and She Moves In Her Own Way, and saw them named Best UK & Ireland Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards and being nominated for a Brit Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then there have been a futher six studio albums, most recently this year’s Never/Know, all of which have reached the UK Top 40 chart.

To mark the release of their latest record the band are curently touring and played Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival over the weekend.

During the performance they announced that they would be coming back to Scotland for a huge headline gig.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Kooks playing Scotland?

The Kooks are playing Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday, October 8. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do tickets go on sale for The Kooks?

Tickets for the gig go on general sale here at 9am on Friday, July 18.

Is there a presale for The Kooks’ Glasgow gig?

There are a couple of presales to get your hands on tickets before they go on general sale.

If you are a customer of OVO Energy you’ll be able to buy tickets from 9am on Wednesday, July 16. If you’re not, you might like to ask around family and friends to see if they can get tickets for you.

Otherwise, Gigs in Scotland have a presale starting at 9am on Thursday, July 17. You can register for free here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much are tickets for The Kooks?

Tickets for The Kooks will be priced from £53.60 - £114.90 depending on where you are sitting or standing.

Who is supporting The Kooks in Glasgow?

The Kooks will be supported by English indie band The K’s in Glasgow. They released acclaimed debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? in 2024 and the follow-up, Pretty On The Internet, earlier this year.

Are there any age restictions at The Kooks’ Glasgow gig?

It’s over 14s only for the standing areas and over-8s only for the seated section. All those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What will The Kooks play?

Here’s what The Kooks played on their recent tour of the America. Expect to hear most of the following in Glasgow, which includes seven songs from their new album.