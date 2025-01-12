Under the Radar: Brògeal

Brògeal

Falkirk band Brògeal are about to perform at Europe’s biggest showcase festival, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

The story of Falkirk five-piece Brògeal began when Daniel Harkins and Aidan Callaghan met on a Celtic-supporters’ bus as schoolboys, and by their teens the duo were already writing songs together. Then, after the split of their first band, Shiva, they enlisted one of their fans, Sam MacMillan, to channel a mutual love of traditional Irish and Scottish folk. The trio spent the pandemic honing their songwriting in MacMillan’s garden and after two years of constant practice, they enlisted Euan Mundie on bass and Luke Mortimer on drums.

Brògeal’s skills further developed through hosting the Vicar Street Social music nights, first in Falkirk and then expanding into Glasgow, as well as going on to tour the UK and Ireland. And while their banjo-infused songs are most likely to appeal to fans of the Pogues, their combined, trad, rock and indie influences are reflected in the high-profile support slots they have landed with The Mary Wallopers, The View, Paolo Nutini and The Lathums. Later this week Brògeal perform at Europe’s biggest showcase festival, ESNS in the Netherlands, with a UK tour to follow at the end of the month and new release due in the spring. See https://Brògeal.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk