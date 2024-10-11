Formed in London in 2021, The Last Dinner Party have quickly become one of the most talked about new British bands.
Before their debut album even came out they were awarded the Rising Star Brit Award and won the BBC Sound of 2024 poll.
The hype was justified when they released Prelude to Ecstasy which shot straight to number one and was critically aclaimed.
The band - comprising Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass) and Aurora Nishevci (keyboards, vocals) - have spent the year touring the world and this week arrived at Glasgow’s 02 Academy.
The Last Dinner Party played the following setlist at their Glasgow 02 Acdemy gig: