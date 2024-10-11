The Last Dinner Party played Glasgow's 02 Academy this week.The Last Dinner Party played Glasgow's 02 Academy this week.
The Last Dinner Party Live in Glasgow: Here are 13 pictures of the 02 Academy performance - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Published 11th Oct 2024, 10:03 BST

One of the biggest breakthrough band of 2024 played a sold out show in Glasgow this week.

Formed in London in 2021, The Last Dinner Party have quickly become one of the most talked about new British bands.

Before their debut album even came out they were awarded the Rising Star Brit Award and won the BBC Sound of 2024 poll.

The hype was justified when they released Prelude to Ecstasy which shot straight to number one and was critically aclaimed.

The band - comprising Abigail Morris (vocals), Lizzie Mayland (vocals, guitar), Emily Roberts (lead guitar, mandolin, flute), Georgia Davies (bass) and Aurora Nishevci (keyboards, vocals) - have spent the year touring the world and this week arrived at Glasgow’s 02 Academy.

Here are 13 pictures of the concert - and what they played.

The Last Dinner Party played the following setlist at their Glasgow 02 Acdemy gig:

Glasgow's Lucia and the Best Boys warmed up the crowd before the headline act.

1. In support

Glasgow's Lucia and the Best Boys warmed up the crowd before the headline act. | David Hepburn

The Last Dinner Party were playing the second of two sold out shows in Glasgow.

2. Sell out success

The Last Dinner Party were playing the second of two sold out shows in Glasgow. | David Hepburn

The band have become known for their theatrical live shows.

3. Showstoppers

The band have become known for their theatrical live shows. | David Hepburn

The Last Dinner Party played every song from their debut album 'Prelude to Ecstasy'.

4. All the hits

The Last Dinner Party played every song from their debut album 'Prelude to Ecstasy'. | David Hepburn

