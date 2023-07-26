Belladrum has arrived for 2023 so from the line up to which facilities are available, here's everything you need to know.

Twilight at Belladrum near Inverness. Image: Paul Campbell

The family-friendly festival has been on the go since 2004 – despite some Covid interruptions – and is nestled away in the beautiful Highlands.

Known for its eclectic line-up and entertainment this year’s festival is bound to be exciting especially with Innis & Gunn acting as the headline beer supplier.

In addition Belladrum 2023 announced that Mikeysline is the festival’s official charity partner. The homegrown organisation was founded in 2015 after a tragic number of suicides in the Highlands.

For those heading to Belladrum for this year’s festival – or who are considering getting tickets for next year’s event – here is everything you need to know about the Tartan Heart Festival.

When is Belladrum 2023?

This year’s Tartan Heart Festival will run from Thursday July 27 until Saturday July 29.

Where is Belladrum?

Each year music fans flock to Belladrum Estate, Kiltarlity just 5 miles away from Beauly and 10 miles north of Loch Ness.

If you’re driving you can pop in the estate’s postcode – IV4 7BA – or visit the website for more directions.

There are also a number of shuttle bus services running to the site from Inverness, Drumnadrochit, Dingwall, Beauly and Tore.

What is this year’s theme?

Every year Belladrum is themed and this year it's cartoons – perfect for the family friendly festival.

The Fancy Dress Parade will be taking place and this year’s prizes are tickets to the 2024 festival.

Are there still Belladrum tickets available?

Yes, there are still some tickets available for Belladrum 2023. Just visit the Tartan Heart Festival website to chance your luck.

Weekend camping tickets will cost £182.60 for those over the age of thirteen, while for those 12 and under, tickets cost £11.

There are no tickets left for Thursday, however some Saturday Day tickets remain at £97.90 each, with a double Friday & Saturday Day ticket available for £137.50.

What will the weather be like at Belladrum?

For seasoned festival goers, the forecast of clouds and rain and Belladrum will come as no surprise – but the good news is that the grey only seems to be predicted for Thursday.

On Friday the weather will reach highs of 20°, with clouds and sunny intervals, so remember your sun cream too. And on Saturday the temperature will reach highs of 19° with sunny intervals changing to light showers.

Now this is Scotland – so pack your midge cream and be prepared for all weather possibilities.

Belladrum opening times

On Thursday and Friday, the Belladrum campsites will be open from 8am until 10pm when access will stop until the following morning.

The main festival arena won’t open until around noon on Thursday giving early birds plenty of time to set up before exploring.

On Friday the campsite will again be open from 8am but no new visitors will be able to arrive after 8pm.

Visitors must leave the campsite by 1pm on Sunday July 30.

When will the music start?

As audiences trickle in, on Thursday music will begin from around 3.30pm at certain stages.

On Friday and Saturday however, events can kick off from as early as 10.30am.

Belladrum 2023 line-up

Now, the line-up for the Tartan Heart Festival was announced months ago and includes acts such as Travis, Bastille, Kiefer Sutherland, Peat & Diesel and more who will perform across the festival's 12 stages.

But to help you plan your performances – here is the full 2023 Belladrum line-up.

Thursday July 27

Sam Ryder will perform at Belladrum 2023. Photo by: Paul Faith

Sigrid

Sam Ryder

The Zutons

Altered Images

Skerryvore

Saint Phnx

Cate

Dead Pony

Latina Turners

Calum Macphail Band

October Drift

Rhythmnreel

Scooty & The Skyhooks

Tweed

Brogeal

The Laurettes

Tuath

The Dazed Digital Age

Lubana

Cat Ryan

Foreign Mornings

Joe Goodall & The Free Radicals

Plus late night with Gimme Abba

Friday July 26

Kiefer Sutherland will perform at Belladrum 2023. Picture: Scott Antcliffe

Bastille

KT Tunstall

Alabama 3

Kiefer Sutherland

Newton Faulkner

Fatherson

Elephant Sessions

The Mary Wallopers

The Bluebells

Punk Rock Factory

Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five

Rachel Sermanni

Lauran Hibberd

Spiders On Mars - A Tribute to David Bowie

Bonnie Kemplay

Broken Records

Howlin’ Ric & The Rocketeers

Riddemption

Spyres

Kier Gibson

Cala

Rory Butler

Poster Paints

Shutter

Rumac

Haiver

Amy Papiranksy

Into The Pines

Hector Shaw

The Joshua Hotel

Dylan James Tierney

Dorec-A-Belle

Dakota Avenue

Bethany Nelson

Mima Merrow

Fiddle Forte

Plus late night with Martin Kemp “Back to the 80s”

Saturday July 29

Three-piece band Peat and Diesel, from Stornoway, will perform at Belladrum.

Travis

Peat & Diesel

Pale Waves

Dylan John Thomas

Scouting For Girls

Olivia Dean

Duncan Chisholm

The Mysterines

Tom McGuire & The Brassholes

Katie Gregson-Macleod

Mull Historical Society

Little Quirks

Valtos

Nati Dredd

Macfloyd

Torridon

Cable Street Collective

The Xcerts

Bombskare

Bemz

Cammy Barnes

Rianne Downey

Iain McLaughlin & The Outsiders

Blood Harmony

Katy Hurt

Berta Kennedy

Calum Jones

The Lucky Doves

James Mackenzie

Forgetting the Future

Nani

Miro Shot

Fond of Rudy

Feis Rois Ceilidh Trail

Ocean Views

Fight the Raptor

We’ve also selected a handful of Scottish acts worth your time if you’re attending.

What else will be on?

It’s not just music on offer at the Tartan Heart Festival, expect arts, comedy, music, debates and even workshops if you fancy making a pot or two.

Visitors will be able to stop by the Verb Garden – a programme full of some of the best writers and spoken word artists in Scotland. Performers such as Leyla Josephine, Jenny Graham and husband and wife duo Dr Marissa Haetzman and award winning crime writer Christopher Brookmyre who write under the name Ambrose Parry.

In addition, there are Tomatin whisky classes running across the weekend for those lucky enough to snatch up tickets to either the cocktail making sessions or the whisky masterclass.

With the many stages on offer, it could also be worth stopping by the Burke & Hair which promises pub games, face painting and even Burke ‘n Haircuts.

And – as standard with festivals – there will be a couple of rides there including a big wheel and dodgems.

Is there phone charging at Belladrum?

Yes, there is phone charging available. You can buy access to a portable phone charger ahead of time for £18.45 on the Tartan Heart Festival website, or you can visit the Charge Candy stand while there.

You’ll need to provide a photo ID to collect your charger along with a £10 refundable deposit.

What are the facilities like at Belladrum?

Water

There are water stations scattered across the arena for visitors to access.

Co-op shop

For the eighth year in a row, there will be an on-site Co-op available within the Belladrum arena, stocked with water, drinks, food, toiletries, tobacco, medicine and more.

It will be open from 10am to 1am on Thursday, 7am to 1am on Friday and from 7am until 2am on Saturday.

This year's Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has plenty of facilities available within the arena. Image: Tartan Heart Festival

Cash machines

There are also cash machines available within the Belladrum arena, near the Hot House stage, Foodie Forest and fairground rides.

VIP

Far from standard, Belladrum sells Club Clan Bella tickets which give you all access to an exclusive VIP area near the Garden Stage.

From comfy seats and nice toilets to complimentary tea and coffee, phone charging and a refresh area where you can straighten your hair, this is an excellent way to experience the festival – especially with access to the kids outdoor play zone and entertainment tent included.

Toilets

Outside of VIP treatment you can also pay an additional fee for access to the 24-hour fully serviced, Friendly Flush toilets located near Family Camping.

The toilets also offer access to showers, hair dryers and hair tools on a pay-as-you go basis.

But if you weren’t able to purchase Friendly Flush access, there are standard toilets available throughout the festival ground, alongside accessible toilets and ones with baby changing facilities.

Camping

The site map for Belladrum 2023. Image: Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

If you’re attending Belladrum, there are several campsites available. Here is a general guide to each:

General Camping : For everyone, but this campsite will likely have your younger crowd staying here.

: For everyone, but this campsite will likely have your younger crowd staying here. Family Camping : Suitable for all ages, this is the campsite which will best suit families who are attending.

: Suitable for all ages, this is the campsite which will best suit families who are attending. Quiet Camping : There’s also the quiet campsite for those who don’t want to be near the main hubbub – it’s also a little further away from the main festival arena.

: There’s also the quiet campsite for those who don’t want to be near the main hubbub – it’s also a little further away from the main festival arena. Cleanfields : Introduced in 2017, if you’re staying in this campsite you must keep the area clean, leaving no tents or rubbish behind.

: Introduced in 2017, if you’re staying in this campsite you must keep the area clean, leaving no tents or rubbish behind. Glamping : The luxury camping experience, Belladrum offers multiple glamping packages – from just your tent to the full package with beds, bedding and extras included.

: The luxury camping experience, Belladrum offers multiple glamping packages – from just your tent to the full package with beds, bedding and extras included. Caravans & Campervans: There’s also a dedicated area for caravans and campervans, but be sure to check out the festival’s guide before you book as there are a few more details you’ll need to be aware of.

Belladrum parking

Visitor parking at the 2023 Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is free.

However, if you’re camping you must decide which campsite you want to stay at before arrival so that you can be directed to the closest parking zone.

Yes, you can get married at Belladrum

Now, for the uninitiated, you can get married at Belladrum – if you fancy around 20,000 wedding guests.

Every year happy couples pledge themselves to one another in the Belladrum Temple, with 2023 no exception.

And if you’re organised enough and on a stag or hen do (or even just a birthday party) the organisers will make sure you get a shout out in the programme.