Day two of TRNSMT is now over and done, and fans were delighted and entertained by phenomenal acts including Biffy Clyro and Amy MacDonald.

The festival appears to have hit the hottest weekend of the year, and fans have been struggling to stay cool in the heat - but this hasn’t stopped the crowds gathering.

TRNSMT started on Friday and will continue through to Sunday, with Snow Patrol and Gracie Abrams still to come.

Here are 27 photos of day two at the iconic Glasgow festival.

1 . Biffy Clyro Biffy Clyro delighted fans at this year's festival. | PA Photo Sales

2 . Biffy Clyro The Scottish band are originally from Kilmarnock. | PA Photo Sales

3 . Biffy Clyro The band headlines Saturday, and not for the first time as they played TRNSMT in 2017. | PA Photo Sales