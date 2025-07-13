TRNSMT 2025 in pictures: 27 incredible photos of day two at the iconic Glasgow music festival

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 13th Jul 2025, 09:10 BST

Day two of the iconic Scottish music festival TRNSMT is over and done.

Day two of TRNSMT is now over and done, and fans were delighted and entertained by phenomenal acts including Biffy Clyro and Amy MacDonald.

The festival appears to have hit the hottest weekend of the year, and fans have been struggling to stay cool in the heat - but this hasn’t stopped the crowds gathering.

TRNSMT started on Friday and will continue through to Sunday, with Snow Patrol and Gracie Abrams still to come.

Here are 27 photos of day two at the iconic Glasgow festival.

Read more here: TRNSMT 2025 Day one review

Biffy Clyro delighted fans at this year's festival.

1. Biffy Clyro

Biffy Clyro delighted fans at this year's festival. | PA

Photo Sales
The Scottish band are originally from Kilmarnock.

2. Biffy Clyro

The Scottish band are originally from Kilmarnock. | PA

Photo Sales
The band headlines Saturday, and not for the first time as they played TRNSMT in 2017.

3. Biffy Clyro

The band headlines Saturday, and not for the first time as they played TRNSMT in 2017. | PA

Photo Sales
Jake Bugg took to the stage on Saturday.

4. Jake Bugg

Jake Bugg took to the stage on Saturday. | PA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowTRNSMT Festival
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice