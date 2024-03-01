Wind farms ‘engulfing’ Scottish Borders communities as locals complain views are being ‘ignored’
People in southern Scotland are being ‘silenced and sidelined’ as developers queue up to build huge wind farms in their local area, community councillors have said.
There are four wind farms with a total of 88 turbines already operating in the area around the Gala Water and Lauder valleys in the Scottish Borders. A further seven schemes are planned, with around 100 giant turbines in total.
The turbines will stand up to 220m tall, much larger than existing models – around three times the height in many cases.
People living in the region have expressed concern over the explosion in developments, but feel their views are not being taken into account, especially for the biggest wind farms. Schemes over 50MW are decided by Scottish ministers, with local authorities acting as consultees.
The villages of Heriot, Stow and Fountainhall are particularly affected.
John Williams, chair of Heriot Community Council, said: “Local people are enduring one application after another – seven new schemes in total in just a small area. Our quality of life is seriously threatened, but is being ignored by the planning authority and the Energy Consents Unit (ECU) of the Scottish Government.”
Scottish ministers have set out aims to deploy 20GW of onshore wind by 2030, as well as a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045. Permission is being sought for the 70MW Greystone Knowe wind farm, which will see 14 turbines of 180m erected in the Moorfoot hills.
If consented, the project will be capable of generating enough electricity to supply up to 40,000 households and will provide estimated community benefits of £350,000 annually over its 30-year expected lifespan.
The developer has also indicated the potential for the wind farm to be part-owned by the community. The wind farm site is regarded as a wild and natural space, with the remains of ancient forts and a settlement that attracts visitors.
The area is home to a variety of wildlife, including threatened birds. There is also a special golden eagle reintroduction scheme taking place across the wider southern Scotland area.
But residents of surrounding villages fear their quality of life will be destroyed if the wind farms go ahead, with views dominated by turbines and the potential for environmental damage.
Mr Williams said: “Current planning policy stresses that it must be ‘the right application in the right place’ – this phrase is frequently quoted. The Greystone Knowe application cannot possibly meet this requirement.”
Heriot and Stow and Fountainhall community councils have submitted a joint response to the ECU, objecting to the plans.
The statement said: “Greystone Knowe’s various adverse effects will include severe impacts on local communities and especially some individual dwellings through visual impacts and noise. It will have widespread adverse visual and noise impacts on residential and recreational amenity.”
Locals are also worried about the cumulative effect of multiple developments.
“We are being engulfed by wind farms creating energy that will be far in excess of what the area and Scotland needs,” Mr Williams said. “We are not against renewable energy, but not at any cost.
“We understand that local authorities and planners are stretched, but Scottish Borders Council has a duty to reflect the views of people in the area rather than abrogating responsibility to a centralised consents unit. Local people should not be silenced and sidelined.”
Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee will consider its response to the application at a meeting next week, but is being advised to offer no objection.
The planning process briefing document notes “the council is a consultee in the section 36 application process and does not undertake any outside consultation itself”, adding responses from other bodies are returned to the ECU.
Rosemary Chambers, development manager for Greystone Knowe, extended gratitude to the community and consultees for their input into the wind farm plans “and helping shape the project”.
She said: “We believe the Greystone Knowe site is highly suited to accommodate a wind farm due to its good wind speeds and the site has no designations. If consented, the project will produce renewable energy as well as benefit the local economy, provide community benefit and shared ownership opportunities.”
