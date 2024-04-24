Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse concert to stop in Glasgow - here's how to get tickets
The music of “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” will soon be brought to life in Glasgow by a full orchestra, turntables and electronics.
The score, which was created by Emmy Award winning composer Daniel Pemberton, was influenced by the London rave scene in the 90s and will be performed live in concert during its debut UK tour.
It comes after Pemberton’s Ivor Novello Award nomination for Best Original Film Score and follows last year’s run of sold out “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live In Concert” shows.
With the new show and soundtrack helping to continue the journey of series protagonist Miles Morales, here’s how you can get tickets for Glasgow.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - All UK concert dates
Across the Spider-Verse Live In Concert will stop in Glasgow on Wednesday, September 4. Other dates include London, Manchester and Birmingham.
- Sunday, June 30 - London Royal Festival Hall
- Tuesday, September 3 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
- Wednesday, September 4 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Friday - September 6 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
- Saturday, September 7 - Bath Forum
- Sunday, September 8 - Sheffield City Hall
When do tickets for Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert go on sale?
Tickets for Across the Spider-Verse In Concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 26 via Ticketmaster.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Live in Concert presale
Also through Ticketmaster, pre-sale tickets for “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Live in Concert” will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, April 25.
