He is one of Scotland's greatest treasures – a canine companion whose incredible tale of loyalty and devotion has captured the heart of countless visitors to the nation’s capital.

Now a new photo has cast fresh light on Greyfriars Bobby, suggesting his breed may be other than the beloved little Skye terrier renowned for sitting every day by his master’s grave.

Bobby belonged to John Gray, a night watchman for Edinburgh City Police in the 1850s, with the pair patrolling the capital’s streets together after dark. When Gray died from tuberculosis in 1858, Bobby’s dedication did not falter, with the terrier waiting by his owner’s grave for the next 14 years.

Friends of Dalry Cemetery volunteer Lani Knott with the photo of Greyfriars Bobby. Picture: Friends of Dalry Cemetery

The dog has long been described as a Skye terrier, but a previously unseen photo of the famous animal is set to reignite debates about his breed.

The photograph, brought to light by community group, the Friends of Dalry Cemetery, was one in a series captured by Edinburgh publisher Walter Greenoak Patterson around 1867.

Bobby has long been touted in stories as either a purebred Skye terrier or a Dandie Dinmont.

But researcher Jakob Assarsson, who collects Victorian photographs and found the image recently among others bought at auction, said: “For the first time we can truly look Bobby in the face. He is unquestionably a terrier cross, resembling no breed in particular.

The photo of Greyfriars Bobby. Picture: Friends of Dalry Cemetery

"This is the type of dog we would expect a farmer or destitute police night-watchman to own, not an expensive purebred.

“This was probably the final photo taken of Bobby, as it was used to produce an illustration which, in turn, is believed to have been the most common image of Bobby to be sold.”

David Hunter had led the search for Tam, the dog that played Greyfriars Bobby in the Disney film released in 1961.

He said: “The discovery of this original photo is very significant indeed. I’m no canine expert, but it appears to me the dog in this photograph is neither a pure Dandie Dinmont or a Skye Terrier, but perhaps some sort of cross.”

Edinburgh City Council culture and communities convener, Councillor Val Walker, said: “The tale of Edinburgh’s beloved dog has captured the hearts of residents and people all over the world for years. The discovery of this new photo is not just a glimpse into history, but a reminder of Bobby’s enduring legacy.

“I’m delighted that we now have an understanding of his breed, which adds another layer of historical significance. I’m sure that his story will continue to inspire generations to come.”

A statue of Bobby was placed on George IV Bridge in 1873 and remains one of Edinburgh’s biggest tourist drawcards. Such is its popularity that people have been asked not to rub the dog’s nose, as custom has come to dictate.