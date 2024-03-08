Work to create a vast new work of art to welcome visitors to Scotland after they cross the border with England could finally get underway within months – nearly a quarter of a century after the idea was first proposed.

Backers of the 35-metre tall “Star of Caledonia” sculpture have lodged new plans for the project after it was reduced in height and relocated to a new site near the village of Gretna Green, in Dumfries and Galloway.

It is hoped work will be able to get underway by the end of this year and take around 18 months to complete.

It is hoped the new 'Star of Caledonia' sculpture near Gretna Green could be completed by 2026. Image: Balmond Studio

The cost of the illuminated spiral sculpture, which would be taller than The Kelpies sculptures near Falkirk, has more than doubled in the space of a decade to £11 million.

However, the Star of Caledonia Trust, which is spearheading the project, say they expect it to generate an additional £50m for the local economy – more than double previous estimates.

It is is hoped that around 500,000 visitors a year will visit the home of the Star of Caledonia, which would be around 15m taller than the Angel of the North in Gateshead.

Designed by the Sri Lankan-British artist Cecil Balmond, the sculpture would be erected onto a newly-created “landform” structure on an existing field next to the M74 motorway.

The land is around a mile away from a site previously proposed for the project, which secured initial planning permission in 2013, but struggled to attract funding and lost the support of Scottish Government arts agency Creative Scotland.

However, the project has been revived in recent years after securing a £5.5m pledge from wind farm operator Community Windpower, South of Scotland Enterprise and the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal – a £452m initiative backed by the Scottish and UK governments. A new visitor centre that will linked to the sculpture by a walking route is expected to be created on a nearby visit to help cater for the expected influx of tourists.

The idea of creating a new work of art just north of the River Sark was instigated by local farmer and businessman Alasdair Houston in 2001 to help boost tourism in the area in the wake of the foot and mouth outbreak.

Although Mr Houston passed away in 2011, the project is being led by his sister Susan, who chairs the Star of Caledonia Trust. She said: “We have always believed this project would happen. And with a new site and new plans, we have a new start.

“This revival is transformational and marks a pivotal moment for Gretna Green and the surrounding area, symbolising resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges. As the Star of Caledonia gets a new home, the project is not just about a landmark sculpture, but a catalyst for tourism, local economies and community pride.”

Rod Wood, managing director at Community Windpower, said: “We believe the Star of Caledonia to be a special project and we are doing all we can to see it built.