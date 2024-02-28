When is Uniqlo in Edinburgh expected to open? Everything you need to know about new Princes Street store
Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo will soon open its first ever Scottish store in Edinburgh.
Located in the former BHS on Princes Street in the city centre, the retailer is known for products such as its viral bags as well as its simple, quality clothing.
The new Edinburgh store, which is set to open in the coming months, will be the nineteenth Uniqlo branch to open in the UK.
The brand has more than 2,400 stores worldwide, and looks to open stores in some of the world’s most important cities and locations.
Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer of Uniqlo UK, said: “It’s an honour to be opening in not only a new city but a new country, Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage, we have many existing Scottish customers who shop through our e-commerce site, and Edinburgh has such a strong footfall from both locals and tourists.
“Uniqlo is proud to be expanding our presence in this important retail location, we look forward to bringing LifeWear to Scotland in 2024.”
When is Uniqlo Edinburgh expected to open
While there is no confirmed opening date for Edinburgh Uniqlo yet, the store is set to open in Spring 2024.
What can you expect from Uniqlo Edinburgh?
Uniqlo’s Edinburgh branch will span two floors and 1,430 sq metres, revitalising the former BHS on Princes Street which has been shut since 2016.
In terms of what the brand itself has to offer, it is best recognised for its LifeWear clothing as well as products such as its ultra popular £14.90 bag which went viral on social media.
The brand’s LifeWear clothing is known for its high quality and simple qualities, with items designed to be a functional base for all styles, tastes and settings. Many of the items sold by Uniqlo are also unisex.
When Uniqlo Edinburgh opens, shoppers can expect to see the brand’s 2024 Spring/Summer line, as well as its full range of clothing for women, men, babies and children alongside core offerings.
This will include items with the brands thermal Heattech technology, which is designed to keep wearers warm, alongside its AIRism conditioning technology which features lightweight, quick-drying layers which can adapt to any weather conditions.
In addition, for Uniqlo on Princes Street customers can expect items from both the brand’s Ultra Light Down and Blocktech ranges, which include raincoats, jackets and coats for Scotland’s ever-changing weather conditions.
And while simple versatile clothing is at the heart of Uniqlo, brand collaborations with designers such as JW Anderson will also be on offer alongside a selection of products from other collaborations.
First Scottish Uniqlo store will offer free alteration services
As with Uniqlo’s other UK stores, its Edinburgh branch will also include free alterations on bottoms which cost more than £19.90, which includes jeans, chinos, trousers and more.
In addition, Scottish shoppers can also make use of the store’s in-store repair service to help keep clothes in your wardrobe for longer. It’s as part of the retailer’s Re.Uniqlo Studio with information on other services including embroidery still to be confirmed.
What will it look like inside?
Though there have been no sneak previews as to what the Edinburgh branch will look like inside, it’s likely it will be similar in appearance to the brand’s Covent Garden store.
