First Minister Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law charged with abduction and extortion

Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been charged with abduction and extortion in a case linked to a man who died after falling from a window in Dundee.

Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, the brother of the First Minister’s wife, Councillor Nadia El-Nakla, has been arrested and charged. He is now due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court later on Tuesday.

El-Nakla is the fourth person to appear in court in connection with this incident, in which a 36-year-old man was seriously injured and later died in hospital after falling from a block of flats in Dundee’s Morgan Street on January 10.

Jennifer Souter, 38, from Dundee, appeared at the same court on Thursday charged with culpable homicide. She did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, also appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court on the same day charged with abduction and extortion. They both did not enter a plea and have been released on bail.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with abduction and extortion following an incident where a man fell from a block of flats on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday, January 10.

“He died a week later in hospital. Three others were previously arrested and charged following the same incident.

“The 36-year-old man is due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court today [Tuesday April 9].