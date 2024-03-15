North Berwick is the best place to live in the UK in 2024, according to the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The East Lothian town is the first in Scotland to be named the winner since the newspaper began publishing the list 12 years ago.

Each year, an expert panel of judges visits locations across Britain to assess factors from schools to broadband speeds, and more abstract offerings such as access to green space and culture.

Topping the list of 72 locations, North Berwick’s busy high street and thriving independent shops impressed the judges, alongside the town’s connections to both city and country. The town’s overall way of life, which revolves around its two beaches, was also considered in addition to its schools and family-friendly houses.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds. Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

Seven other places in Scotland have made this year’s list, including Dunkeld in Perthshire and the West End of Dundee, which was recognised as the area winner.

Including this year’s winner, here are the eight Scottish locations named in the 2024 Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

1 . North Berwick, East Lothian The first Scottish winner of the Sunday Times Best Places to Live list, North Berwick has everything judges were looking for, from its great high street and family-friendly homes to its transport links and broadband speeds – all while perched along the seaside.

2 . West End, Dundee Dundee's West End is a conservation area which used to be a haven for students, but is now recognised for its sense of community and great high street. With the city centre and its range of amenities just a short walk away it has become popular with house hunters.

3 . Dunkeld, Perthshire Described by the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide as "Scotland on a postcard", Dunkeld in Perthshire ticks many boxes. Tucked between hillsides, the River Tay and Douglas fir forests, a community of entrepreneurs, chefs and creatives have carved out their place within the community there.