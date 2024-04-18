The bodies of two men have been recovered from a waterfall in Perthshire.

The men, aged 22 and 26, died at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl around 7pm on Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered from the water after emergency services were notified of two men in the water.

The Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl

