Two bodies recovered from Scottish Highlands waterfall
The bodies of two men have been recovered from a waterfall in Perthshire.
The men, aged 22 and 26, died at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl around 7pm on Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered from the water after emergency services were notified of two men in the water.
Police said enquiries remained ongoing, but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, April 17, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.