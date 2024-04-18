Two bodies recovered from Scottish Highlands waterfall

The two men were found at a beauty spot near Blair Atholl
By Alison Campsie
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:35 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
 Comment

The bodies of two men have been recovered from a waterfall in Perthshire.

The men, aged 22 and 26, died at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl around 7pm on Wednesday. Their bodies were recovered from the water after emergency services were notified of two men in the water.

Read More
Sign up to our newsletter and get the latest breaking news delivered to your inb...
The Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair AthollThe Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl
The Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said enquiries remained ongoing, but there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Wednesday, April 17, we received a report of two men, aged 22 and 26 years, in the water at the Linn of Tummel waterfall near Blair Atholl.”

Related topics:PolicePolice Scotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.