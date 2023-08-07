All Sections
Here's where you can find Highland cows in Scotland. Photo: Brian Taylor/UnsplashHere's where you can find Highland cows in Scotland. Photo: Brian Taylor/Unsplash
Where to see Highland cows in Scotland: 13 places where you visit the animal from Edinburgh to the Islands

Highland cows are one of Scotland's most iconic animals and there are plenty of places around the country where you can visit them.

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

Arguably Scotland's most famous animal, Highland cows (or Heilan coos) are gentle giants who can easily be identified by their long, double coats and tough horns.

Build to withstand the harshest of weather conditions, they are the oldest registered breed of cattle in the world. Despite their hardy nature, Highland cows are also among the friendliest of cattle breeds with their adorable looks only adding to their appeal.

While you can stumble upon them in fields across the country, here are 13 places in Scotland where you can specifically visit Highland cows.

If you’re in the Isle of Skye you can find Romesdal Highlands in the Trotternish area, where the small fold enjoy the island’s landscape and environment. Romesdal Highlands also run a B&B which makes it an excellent spot to both adventure and relax. (Photo: Romesdal Highland Cattle, Isle of Skye on Facebook)

1. Romesdal Highlanders, Isle of Skye

Tucked away in the Cairngorms, at Rothiemurchus you can visit the farm and enjoy a range of activities – not least their Hairy Coo Safari. If you’re visiting Aviemore or Inverness it’s well worth a visit. (Photo: Rothiemurchus Highland Estate on Facebook)

2. Rothiemurchus Highland Estate, Cairngorms National Park

If you’re looking to spot both Highland cows while on a visit to Fort William, there’s not just Cow Hill to look out for. Springburn Farmhouse, a B&B, have two Highland cattle who live in the fields just outside the property and are more than up for visitors stopping by for a picture (or 12). (Photo: Springburn Farmhouse on Facebook)

3. Springburn Farmhouse, Spean Bridge

Just outside of Edinburgh, Swanston Farm’s fold of Highlands live across 300 acres of land above the farm. During the summer months you can find two, Thelma and Louise, a few minutes away from the farm’s restaurant but for the full experience pack appropriate footwear as you can wander the field to find more of them. (Photo: Swanston Farm on Instagram)

4. Swanston Farm, Edinburgh

