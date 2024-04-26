A Scottish man has been charged with spying for China while employed as a researcher at Westminster is to appear in court today.

Cash, 29, whose address is listed in official documents as Whitechapel, London, will appear at Westminster Magistrate’s Court at 10am.

A second man, Christopher Berry, will also appear on the same charges. The pair were charged on Monday and released on bail.

Cash, 29, who grew up in Edinburgh and attended George Watson’s College, was director of a policy group on Beijing co-founded by security minister Tom Tugendhat. He was also employed as a researcher by Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

Cash was arrested in Edinburgh last year and has now been charged with obtaining or communicating information “useful to an enemy”, which authorities confirmed was China. Berry, 32, was also arrested last year.