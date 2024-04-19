Fontaines D.C. will perform in Glasgow as part of a huge UK and Ireland tour later this year.

The Irish band will begin touring in November, following the release of their upcoming album Romance in August.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fontaines D.C. tickets, pre-sale and more.

UK and Ireland tour dates

Fontaines D.C. will perform in Glasgow this December, one of the final dates on tour.

Wednesday, November 20 - Wolverhampton, The Halls

Friday, November 22 - London, Alexandra Palace

Sunday, November 24 - Cardiff, Utilia Arena

Tuesday, November 26 - Plymouth, Pavilions

Wednesday, November 27 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Friday, November 29 - Manchester, Aviva Studios

Tuesday, December 3 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday, December 4 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Friday, December 6 - Dublin, 3Arena

Fontaines D.C. tickets

Tickets for Fontaines D.C. will go on sale at 10am on Friday, April 26 on Ticketmaster.

If you’re looking to purchase Fontaines D.C. tickets, make sure that you are logged into your Ticketmaster account ahead of time and on only one device.

Fontaines D.C. pre-sale

There are several options to receive Fontaines D.C. pre-sale access.

Fans who pre-order the band’s new album via their official UK store before 3pm on Thursday, April 23 can receive early access to tickets through the artist pre-sale which begins at 10am on Wednesday, April 24. Alternatively, fans can register for this pre-sale without a purchase.

In addition, for some venues, tickets can be bought through O2 Priority pre-sale which will also start at 10am on Wednesday, April 24.

Fans can also sign up for pre-sale through Live Nation, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Thursday, April 25. This is the same time that the Spotify pre-sale will take place for fans who listen to Fontaines D.C. on the streaming platform.

For Fontaines D.C.’s Glasgow shows, there are two additional pre-sale options. Registered Gigs in Scotland users and OVO customers signed up to OVO Live will receive pre-sale ticket access at 10am on Wednesday, April 24.

How much are Fontaines D.C tickets?

Tickets to see Fontaines D.C at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow will cost from £24.40 - £47.10, including fees.

Who is the support act?

Support for Fontaines D.C in Glasgow will come from London rock band Sorry, whose tracks include Screaming In The Rain Again and There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved.