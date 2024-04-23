Police Scotland confident of catching dogwalker killer as Aberfeldy murder inquiry continues

Police have said they are confident they will catch whoever killed a dogwalker shot more than two months ago in Aberfeldy as the murder inquiry continues.

Officers have visited 478 properties and interviewed more than 800 people as they investigate the murder of Brian Low in February.

Mr Low, 65, who had been walking his dog, was found dead on a remote track in Pitilie near Aberfeldy, Perthshire, around 8.30am on Saturday, February 17, with his black Labrador safe by his side.

A general view of the area where the body of Brian Low was discovered as police make door-to-door enquiries in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

His death was initially treated as “medical or non-suspicious”. However, concerns around the wound Mr Low had suffered were raised on Wednesday, February 21 during an initial medical examination, and the police major investigation team was called in.

A post-mortem examination on February 23 established Mr Low had sustained a fatal gunshot and a murder inquiry was launched.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, who is leading the investigation, said police were keeping an “open mind”, but she believed the answer lay in the community.

She said: “It’s obviously quite an extensive investigation. We are keeping an open mind, there’s obviously quite an extensive inquiry, we’ve got a lot of work we’ve done, we’ve got a lot of work ongoing, we’re speaking to locals in the village as well.”

Ms Ferguson, of the Major Investigation Team, added: “I believe the answer lies in the community. Somebody out there knows who has done this and they need to come forward.” Asked whether she is confident police will catch whoever killed Mr Low she replied: “Yes”.

She said: “Brian’s family are still coming to terms with what has happened and continue to be supported by specialist officers. They wish their privacy to be respected. Finding who did this is paramount. If you know anything that could help, please do the right thing and speak to police.”

Mr Low died from gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, according to his death certificate. Detectives were carrying out door-to-door inquiries in Aberfeldy on Tuesday as officers try to piece together what happened.

They have identified more than 2,400 hours of CCTV footage, which are being worked through as part of the investigation, known as Operation Newlane. More than 30 officers are involved in the probe.

Detective Superintendent Ferguson said officers remain in the area to reassure the community. She said: “I think we’ve got to remember that Aberfeldy is a safe place to live and work. These incidents are thankfully very rare.

“There are officers patrolling the village and they will continue to do so to give that reassurance, and I would say to anyone who has information to contact us. We have spoken to quite a number of people but anyone who hasn’t spoken to us or has information can come forward and speak to the inquiry team.”

Scotland’s police watchdog the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Low in the wake of the delay in treating his death as murder.