This are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines and gossip on Tuesday morning - including the latest rumours surrounding Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and the Scotland national team.

Scotland international makes U-turn

Tom Cairney has opted to turn down offers from the EFL Championship in order to re-sign with Fulham, penning a one-year extension at Craven Cottage.

The 34-year-old midfielder, capped twice by Scotland, has spent the last 10 years with Fulham after joining from Blackburn Rovers back in 2015, making over 300 appearances for the Cottagers, leading them to promotion three times during his time in London.

Tom Cairney will move into his 11th season at Fulham after signing a new contract at Craven Cottage. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Out-of-contract at the end of last month, Cairney has now penned a new deal with Marco Silva’s side that will keep him at Fulham until at least next summer.

“I’m happy to sign for another year at this amazing football club,” said Cairney. “I’m delighted. It feels brilliant. It feels right. It’s always been home. I’ve fully enjoyed the last three years in the Premier League, contributing on and off the pitch, and I just want to help take this club as far as I can. I’ll always try and do that.”

Hibs agree ‘important’ deal

Hibs have confirmed that Jordan Obita has signed a new long-term deal that will keep him at Easter Road until the summer of 2027.

Named the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season in his debut season at the club, the Ugandan defender has made 87 appearances for the club since joining from Wycombe Wanderers in 2023, and was a regular in David Gray’s squad as the club secured third place in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Jordan Obita has extended his stay at Hibs by agreeing a new deal at Easter Road. | SNS Group

“I’m really pleased we’ve been able to extend Jordan’s stay with us,” said Hibs boss Gray. “He’s an important part of the squad and has shown real consistency since joining us a couple of years ago.

“Jordan adds flexibility to the backline being able to play at left-wing back and on the left-side of the back three and has attributes that help us defensively and going forward. We look forward to continuing working with him.”

No Motherwell transfer rush for Miller

Motherwell head coach Jens Berthel Askou is happy to play the waiting game regarding in demand midfielder Lennon Miller. The 18-year-old Scotland star was left out of the Premier Sports Cup win over Clyde at the weekend, with speculation over his future continuing to dominate the headlines at Fir Park.

Linked with moves to the Serie A, Bundesliga and the English Premier League this summer, Miller is quickly becoming one of the most sought after players on the continent. However, Motherwell’s new boss says he is in no rush to get a deal done.

Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller is in demand this summer. | Getty Images

“We are not looking for fast and quick solutions,” said Berthel Askou. “We are looking for the right solutions, for the player and the club, long-term. Sometimes things move fast, sometimes they take a little longer.

“It’s not always up to us to decide or control. Sometimes clubs and players are just waiting for the right move to make.”

Rangers exit ‘highly likely’

Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz could be on his way out of Ibrox after reports in Turkey claimed a move was “highly likely” this summer.

The Turkish left-back moved to Govan in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £3.4million, but has been consistently linked with a return to his homeland after his struggles with fitness meant he was unable to nail down a regular starting berth under former managers Giovanni van Bronkhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement.

Ridvan Yilmaz is verging on a Rangers exit, according to reports in Turkey. | Getty Images

With Bournemouth loanee Max Aarons capable of playing at left-back, and Jefte seemingly first choice at Rangers, the curtain could be about to come down on the 24-year-old’s time at Ibrox. As per Fanatik, the defender is now “expected” to return to former club Besiktas after the Kara Kartallar management submitted a loan offer for Yilmaz.

Meanwhile, forgotten former Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has made a surprise move to League of Ireland side Waterford following the expiry of his contract at Shrewsbury Town.

Odsonne Edouard has been linked with a return to Celtic.

Celtic ‘monitor’ striker

Brendan Rodgers is interested in bringing ex-Celtic favourite Odsonne Edouard back to the club this summer, according to a report from French journalist Sébastien Vidal.

It is claimed Rodgers is “monitoring” the player’s situation at Crystal Palace. Signed by the Northern Irish boss during his first spell in charge in 2017, Edouard scored 88 goals in 179 appearances for Celtic across all competitions before departing in a £15milllion move to Crystal Palace in 2021.

However, the 27-year-old is available to leave Oliver Glasner’s side this summer, following his fruitless spell on loan to Leicester City last season.