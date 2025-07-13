Rangers resolve 'to be tested', Celtic 'target' heads to Italy, teenager to move soon - transfer news

All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Sunday evening:

Souttar eyed by Turkish club

Trabzonspor have emerged as a potential suitor for Rangers defender John Souttar.

According to reports in the Turkish media, the Super Lig side are interested in centre-half Souttar, 28, who is entering the final year of his contract at Ibrox.

Rangers defender John Souttar. | SNS Group

Trabzonspor have two former Rangers players in their squad in the shape of Borna Barisic and John Lundstram and it is claimed they will test the Premiership side’s resolve with a bid in the coming days.

Rangers have brought in two central defenders this summer - Emmanuel Fernandez and Nasser Djiga - but Souttar has been a mainstay of the defence over the past two seasons.

Miller set to move abroad

Lennon Miller’s father Lee has hinted that the Motherwell captain is poised to move abroad in the next few weeks.

The 18-year-old Scotland internationalist, who missed Motherwell’s 2-2 draw with Clyde on Saturday due to a small injury, was this week linked with Como and he has a long list of clubs monitoring his situation.

Motherwell's Lennon Miller is in demand. | SNS Group

"I think there will be a bid that comes in, if not this week maybe next week,” Miller Snr said. "But there is a lot of talk behind the scenes, and the clubs are speaking together and we will see what happens.

"The thing is with Lennon, he just wants to play football. He would have played in that game yesterday, he just wants to play football, go an enjoy it, and that is what he does best."

Rodgers on his Celtic future

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he has spoken recently with owner Dermot Desmond and other board members about his future, but he is no nearer to a potential new contract.

Rodgers’ current deal ends at the end of the upcoming season and he said of a meal with key Celtic figureheads: “Yes, we spoke with all the guys. I had a meal and a chat around a number of things. So, yes, I had a nice meet.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | Getty Images

"We touched base on it [the future]. But it primarily is just a chat around things. Like I’ve said, it's still a long, long way out.

“But my focus is really just now getting the team ready and making us really competitive and exciting for this coming season. But a year's a long, long way out.”

Ferguson closes in on Roma

Celtic-linked striker Evan Ferguson is reportedly closing in on a move to Serie A side Roma.

Ferguson, 20, appears out of the first-team picture at Brighton and Hove Albion and speculation had mounted that he could be transfer target for Celtic.

Evan Ferguson has been linked with Celtic. | Getty Images

However, reports in Italy suggest that his preference is for a move to Roma - and that former Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley, also a Brighton player, could move to the Italian capital too.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to reinforce his forward areas, with Japanese striker Shin Yamada poised to join from Kawasaki Frontale.

Ex-Hibs loanee ends up in France

Former Hibs defender CJ Egan-Riley has joined French Ligue 1 side Marseille from Burnley.

The defender, who was on loan at Hibs under Lee Johnson during the 2022/23 season, was a free agent after his contract at Turf Moor expired.

Egan-Riley, who can play at centre-half or right-back, recently won the European Under-21 Championships with England.