Nightmare start for new boss, champions hit 7 goals, penalty shocks - Premier Sports Cup round-up

How the first Saturday of the Premier Sports Cup went

Steven Pressley’s reign as Dundee manager got off to a poor start after they lost their Premier Sports Cup Group C opener at home to Airdrieonians.

Pressley was appointed by the Dens Park hierarchy to replace Tony Docherty last month tasked with a rebuilding project after the departures of Joe Shaughnessy, Josh Mulligan, Lyall Cameron and Mo Sylla from last season’s squad.

And the task ahead for Pressley was laid bare against the Championship side, who took the lead through former Dundee United midfielder Chris Mochrie on 22 minutes and held on for all three points.

Steven Pressley watched his new Dundee team lose 1-0 at home to Airdrieonians. | SNS Group

In the other match in Group C, Alloa Athletic won 1-0 away at Bonnyrigg Rose thanks to an early strike from Lewis Rankin. Dundee now have a week to recover before heading to Clackmannanshire to face the Wasps in their next match.

Dundee were not the only Premiership team to lose on the opening weekend of the Premier Sports Cup, with St Mirren falling to a penalty shoot-out defeat at Arbroath in Group D.

The two teams could not be separated at Gayfield, with the visitors reduced to ten men towards the end when Mark O’Hara was dismissed for a second bookable offence. And it was Fraser Taylor - playing against the team he was on loan at last season - who missed the crucial penalty for the Buddies as they lost 5-4 in the shootout.

Askou scrapes win in debut

The other match in Group D also went to penalties, with Forfar Athletic prevailing 4-2 from the spot after a 1-1 draw. Martin Rennie had put Forfar ahead at Galabank before Paul Smith equalised midway through the second half with a penalty.

Motherwell needed penalties to defeat Clyde at New Douglas Park following a 2-2 draw in what was the Steelmen boss’ Jens Berthel Askou’s first match in charge.

Clyde took the lead through James Hilton, but Motherwell roared back and Tawanda Maswanhise netted either side of the interval to put the top-flight side in front. Liam Scullion restored parity on 53 minutes for Clyde but in the shoot-out, Logan Dunachie missed and Motherwell landed the bonus point.

Jens Berthel Askou's Motherwell reign started with a win on penalties. | SNS Group

The other match in Group G finsihed 4-2 to Morton away at Peterhead. Cameron Blues, Kris Moore, Ali Crawford and Zak Delaney netted for the visitors, while Oliver Colloty and Seb Ross were on target for the hosts at Balmoor Stadium.

Championship title winners Falkirk started the season emphatically with a 7-0 demolition of Brechin City at Glebe Park in Group A. Midfielder Dylan Tait scored a hat-trick, Scott Arfield landed a brace and there were strikes from Ross MacIver and Alfredo Agyeman.

Spartans are also on three points in Group A after late goals from Bailey Dall and Cameron Russell helped the League 2 side beat Queen’s Park 2-1 at Ainslie Park after an opener from Josh Fowler.

Lions roar past Fifers

Fellow newly-promoted Premiership side Livingston began life in Group H with a 2-1 win away at East Fife thanks to goals from Macaulay Tait and Robbie Muirhead. Patrick Slattery had halved the arrears for the hosts, who had Mamadou Bah sent off late on.

Kilmarnock, however, sit top of that pool after Stuart Kettlewell’s tenure began with a comfortable 2-0 win at Brora Rangers, with the goals coming from Ben Brannan and Djenairo Daniels.

In Group B, Stranraer sprung a surprise by beating Ross County 6-5 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Stair Park. Ronan Hale put the visitors in front, but Tommy Sharp levelled to force a shoot-out. Partick are top of that section after their 4-1 win over Edinburgh City on Friday night.

St Johnstone came back from a goal down at East Kilbride to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Jamie Gullan, Adama Sidibeh and Mackenzie Kirk, while fellow Championship outfit Raith Rovers also won in Group F, thrashing Elgin City 5-1 with Dylan Easton scoring twice.