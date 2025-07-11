The latest Scottish football transfer news on Friday evening - including the latest rumours surrounding Rangers, Celtic and the Scotland national team.

Jerome Prior is set to sign a new contract at Livingston.

Livingston given boost

Newly promoted Livingston are set to be handed a big boost on their return to the Scottish Premiership by agreeing a new contract with in-demand goalkeeper Jerome Prior. The 29-year-old French stopper played a key role in the club’s promotion back to the top flight last season, and had courted attention from FK RFS earlier in window.

The Latvian outfit were understood to have had two bids for the stopper rejected, with Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph saying the offers from the Latvian champions ‘fell well below’ the club’s valuation of the player. The club are now set to trigger a one-year extension, keeping him at the club for a further year.

Motherwell head coach Jens Berthel Askou had completed his seventh signing of the summer at Fir Park. | SNS Group

Motherwell agree deal

Motherwell have confirmed their seventh signing of the summer with the arrival of Viborg winger Ibrahim Said. The Fir Park club’s second signing in 48 hours, new head coach Jens Berthel Askou had agreed a deal to bring Birmingham City star Emmanuel Longelo to the club yesterday, and has now added Said for a reported fee of around £115,000. “I am happy to be in the door,” explained Said. “This move has been long in the making, and I’m excited about what the manager is trying to build here. There are good players in the squad, and I hope I can excite everyone who comes to watch us play.”

Berthel Askou added: “Ibrahim is a versatile winger who excels both in wide 1v1 situations and in tighter spaces within the opposition’s structure. He has made a big impact at Viborg in the Danish Superliga over several strong seasons, and we’re very excited to have him joining us at Motherwell. He will bring speed, dribbling ability, high-intensity pressing, and good finishing qualities to the team, and we’re looking forward to getting him involved.

Has Scott McKenna found his next club after departing Las Palmas earlier this summer? | SNS Group

39-cap Scotland ace 'arrives' at new club

Scotland international centre-back Scott McKenna looks to have chosen his next club after leaving Spanish outfit Las Palmas, as per a new report. The 28-year-old former Nottingham Forest man joined La Liga outfit Las Palmas alongside fellow Scot Oli McBurnie last summer, but was unable to prevent the Spanish club from being relegated despite some strong early performances from the Gran Canaria-based outfit.

Loosely linked with a return to the Scottish Premiership as recently as last week, McKenna now appears to be closing in on a move to Dinamo Zagreb, with index.hr claiming he has ‘arrived’ in the Croatian capital. Dinamo head coach Zvonimir Boban is said to be in the market for a strong centre-back, and has identified McKenna as a player who can help plug a gap in his back four. The Scotland international is now ‘expected’ to sign a multi-year contract with Dinamo in the next few days.

Jose Cifuentes could be see his contract terminated at Ibrox this summer. | SNS Group

Rangers man ‘can leave’

Rangers will allow misfit midfielder Jose Cifuentes to leave the club on a free transfer this month just 24 months on from his £1.2million transfer from Los Angeles FC, according to reports in South America. The Ecuadorian international has endured a nightmare two-year spell at Ibrox after being signing by former head coach Michael Beale in the summer of 2023, playing just nine games, before being shipped out on loan to both Cruzeiro and, latterly, Aris Thessaloniki last season.

The 26-year-old played regularly for Aris last season, however, the Greek Super League club opted against making his move permanent, meaning Cifuentes has arrived back in Glasgow this summer. He watched the club’s 2-2 pre-season draw with Club Brugge last weekend from the Ibrox stands, but he is now expected to leave following a fresh report from Diario Expreso, which claims both the Gers and Cifuentes are considering to terminating the remaining two years on his contract in order to allow him to find a new club.

Celtic have been credited with a surprise interest in former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic ‘interested’ in 57-goal striker

Celtic have been credited with a surprise interest in former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is available on a free transfer after leaving the Toffees this summer. According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Scottish champions have joined Manchester United, clubs from the German Bundesliga, the MLS and Saudi Pro League in the race for the 28-year-old England international.

