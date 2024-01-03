Tom Cairney reveals Scotland Euro 2024 wish as forgotten Fulham star sends message to Steve Clarke
Fulham captain Tom Cairney is hoping to earn a Scotland Euro 2024 call-up – six years after his last appearance for the national side.
The 32-year-old midfielder has become a hugely influential figure for the English Premier League outfit and this week signed a new contract that will keep him at Craven Cottage until the summer of 2025.
Born in Nottingham, Cairney qualifies for Scotland through his father, winning his first cap under Gordon Strachan in a 1-1 friendly draw against Canada at Easter Road in March 2017 before adding a second under Alex McLeish in a 1-0 friendly defeat to Costa Rica at Hampden 12 months later.
He has never been capped since with appearances limited due to numerous withdrawals citing injury and fitness issues. He was named in Steve Clarke’s first squad following his appointment in 2019 but was an unused substitute in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium and has since fallen out of the picture.
Despite the strong midfield options at Clarke’s disposal, Cairney remains hopeful of earning a recall in time for the tournament in Germany this summer on the back of his impressive performances for Fulham.
“I still hope I could be involved in the Euros with Scotland,” he told talkSPORT. “I’ve been watching and Steve Clarke has done an unbelievable job. The team are playing their best football in years. Qualifying for the Euros is a big achievement and I’ve been a bit of a fan watching their games.
“I’m still eligible and if if keep doing what I’m doing, you never know - stranger things have happened and I might creep in. I still hope to play some part.”
