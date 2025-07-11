All the latest transfer news involving Rangers, Celtic and more

Your best bits of transfer stories and gossip from the world of Scottish football this Friday morning:

Rangers consider keeper options

Rangers boss Russell Martin is mulling over his goalkeeping options after being linked with a move for Brighton stopper Carl Rushworth.

The Ibrox side currently has Jack Butland and Liam Kelly on its books as No 1 options, but Martin is looking to reinforce across all areas of the pitch and will be keen to have a goalkeeper who fits his style of play.

Carl Rushworth is currently at Brighton and Hove Albion. | Getty Images

While reported enquiries to Brighton for Rushworth, who Martin has worked with previously, appear to have hit a brick wall, Rangers are expected to keep scouring the market for potential arrivals - which could have ramifications on the futures of both Butland and Kelly.

Rangers have already made six new signings under Martin and are closing in on a deal for Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama.

Another club comes in for Vardy

The long-running saga that is future of experienced England striker Jamie Vardy has taken another twist after Valencia became the latest club to take an interest in him.

Vardy, 38, is a free agent after leaving Leicester City earlier this summer - with Rangers holding a reported interest in the player.

Jamie Vardy is a free agent after leaving Leicester City. | Getty Images

He had been close to a move to Genoa in Serie A before negotiations fell through last weekend, increasing speculation that a move to Ibrox could be in the offing.

Now Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia are said to be mulling over a contract offer, with their current manager Carlos Coberan knowing him well from his time in English football.

Yamada close to Celtic

Celtic are set to land their fifth summer signing of the transfer window in the shape of Kawasaki Frontale striker Shin Yamada.

The Scottish champions know the Japanese market well after raiding it for Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate in recent seasons - and they brought in defender Hayato Inamura from Albirex Niigata last week too.

Celtic transfer target Shin Yamada currently plays for Kawasaki Frontale. | Getty Images

Yamada, who has been capped once by Japan, is a 25-year-old forward who would compete with Maeda, Adam Idah and Callum Osmand for the No 9 shirt.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his frontline for the upcoming campaign, with wide forward Nicolas Kuhn on the verge of joining Italian side Como for £16.5million.

Serie A side wants Miller

Sticking with Como, the Serie A outfit have emerged as the latest suitors for Motherwell’s in-demand midfielder Lennon Miller.

The 18-year-old impressed for the Steelmen last season and won his first caps for Scotland earlier this year. Already being monitored by a host of clubs in Britain and beyond, his stock has risen in the past six months and it is unlikely Motherwell will be able to hang on to him.

Como are the latest side to be tracking Lennon Miller. | Getty Images

A move abroad is understood to appeal most to Miller and Como are a number of Italian clubs who frequently monitor the Scottish market. According to reports, they are weighing up a bid.

On Miller’s future, Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou said recently: “There's interest in him constantly. Like, 24 hours. That's an interest he's created by performances. It's not like it's going up and down. There is a lot of manoeuvring in the market around him. Eventually, that interest will form into something concrete that will go somewhere.”

Henderson on the move

Jordan Henderson has left Ajax after the club agreed to terminate his contract.

The England midfielder, 35, had a year to run on his deal with the Eredivisie runners-up. But a club statement read: “Jordan Henderson is leaving Ajax. The club has cooperated with the player’s request to terminate the current employment contract.

Jordan Henderson has left Ajax. | Getty Images

“The Englishman’s contract with Ajax ran until June 30, 2026, but now ends immediately.”

Henderson was loosely linked with Rangers earlier this year, although a return to the English Premier League appears a far greater possibility.

Killie ready to go

Stuart Kettlewell says he has a clear plan and identity for Kilmarnock as he prepares for his first competitive match as boss on Saturday.

The Premier Sports Cup group opener away to Highland League club Brora Rangers will see the former Ross County and Motherwell boss get his tenure at Rugby Park up and running.

“I think the biggest challenge you’ve got is if you don’t have a plan,” said the Killie boss, who was due to announce his new captain and vice-captain to the squad on Thursday.