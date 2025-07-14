Rangers eye-up £9m-rated ace, Celtic exit ‘undecided’, £55.6m mega deal - transfer news

The latest Scottish football transfer news on Monday morning - including the latest rumours surrounding Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and beyond.

Ross MacIver was on target for Falkirk at the weekend in the Premier Sports Cup. | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk hitman in demand

Falkirk are facing a battle to hang onto striker Ross MacIver this month, with ‘several’ clubs in both England and Scotland keeping tabs on the 26-year-old. The Inverness-born forward was on the scoresheet in the 7-0 thrashing of Brechin City at the weekend, as the Bairns began their Premier Sports Cup campaign in blistering fashion, but has struggled for regular game-time over the past season at the Falkirk Stadium.

According to a report from The Daily Record, clubs are now ready to make an official enquiry for the player, who scored 14 goals for the club as they won promotion from Scottish League One during the 2023/24 season.

Hibs remain interested in bringing back Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis to Easter Road next season. | SNS Group

Hibs wait for midfielder

Hibs head coach David Gray will need to remain patient in his search to bring Nectar Triantis back to Easter Road this month after Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris revealed that he wanted to assess the 22-year-old midfielder in pre-season training. The Australian was a revelation in the capital last season as Hibs secured an impressive third-placed finish, and Gray is hoping to be able to bring the 22-year-old back to the club on a permanent deal this summer.

Triantis was part of the Black Cats squad that beat South Shields 4-0 at the weekend in the club’s opening pre-season game, coming off the bench to play in the second-half at the 1st Cloud Arena, with head coach Le Bris quizzed about the player’s future pre-match. “Some of them need game time but if it's not possible for the squad in the Premier League it's not necessary to stay here,” said Le Bris. “We'll decide early. For Nectar, he had a good season last season. He played well on loan. It's the same for everyone, let's use these two first weeks to understand where they are exactly. Then we will decide for everyone.”

Viktor Gyökeres is closing in on a move to Arsenal this summer. | Getty Images

Arsenal close in on £55.6m monster deal

Arsenal are believed to closing in on one of the biggest deals of the summer window, after striking up an agreement with Sporting CP for the signing of Victor Gyökeres. The Swedish striker, who bagged 39-goals in Liga Portugal last season, failed to turn up for pre-season training at Estádio José Alvalade last week amid frustration at the club blocking a move to the Emirates.

However, the two clubs have now said to be ‘close to agreeing’ a deal of €63.5million (approximately £55.6million) plus €10million in add-ons. The ex-Coventry City striker’s agents have have landed in London this morning in order to discuss to final details of the move, with the player due to travel to England soon to complete medical tests shortly afterwards, as per a report from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Brendan Rodgers celebrates with Yang last season. | SNS Group

Celtic exit ‘undecided’

Celtic could be set to lose South Korea international Hyunjun Yang this month after the 23-year-old ‘signalled his intention’ to explore a move away from Glasgow, as per a report from Sky Sports journalist Anthony Joseph. The young winger is understood to be in demand, with Legia Warsaw enquiring about the availably of the player earlier this month.

Norwich City appear to have moved to the front of the queue for his signature though, after stepping up their interest in Yang over the weekend. The Carrow Road club have ‘ expressed their interest’ in the Celtic ace, who is open to discussing the move to the EFL Championship, though Brendan Rodgers said are ‘undecided’ on whether to sanction an exit for a player who had 12 goal contributions last season. The Canaries are also said to be in talks to sign Metz winger Pape Diallo.

Staying with the Hoops, A-League side Melbourne City are hoping to re-sign winger Marco Tilio for a third time after last season’s successful stint on loan at AAMI Park. The Australian outfit are ‘exploring’ another loan move, but are also open to a permanent deal if conditions can be agreed. The champions signed the young international two summer’s ago, but he has failed to make a mark in Glasgow and played on loan at Melbourne since February 2024.

Italian international Salvatore Esposito in action against England.

Rangers eye-up £9m-rated ace

Rangers head coach Russell Martin is ready to rival a number English Premier League clubs for the signature of Italian international Salvatore Esposito, as he looks to strengthen his midfield options this summer. According to a new report, the Spezia star has attracted interest from Everton, Sunderland, Brighton, Burnley, Brentford, and Fulham this summer, while Celtic have also been linked in recent days following his strong season in Serie B.

Compared to fellow Italian midfielder Jorginho, the 24-year-old scored seven goals and assisted a further 10 last season as the Liguria-based club finished third in the Italian second tier. Esposito is rated at around the £9million mark. Staying in Italy, Rangers-linked winger Samuel Ballet has revealed he has ‘held talks’ with other clubs in recent weeks following rumoured interest from Ibrox.