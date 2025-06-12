The transfer window will open in a matter of days, and already the rumours around the Scottish Premiership have started, with Hibs no exception after their impressive campaign last year.

Set to play in European competition next season, head coach David Gray was able to turn a relegation fight into a revolution, taking the Leith outfit from the bottom of the table all the way to top three, beating Celtic and Rangers on the way.

Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller have had their contracts extended by a further year, though doubts remain over key defender Rocky Bushiri, with his contract expiring this summer. A number of names have been linked with Hibs already this summer, as the club eye up another top three finish.

But what would Gray’s starting XI look like when the new season gets underway on August 2, if the recent transfer rumours are true?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Hibs dream team could look like, if the recent transfer rumours are accurate - which can never be guaranteed, with multiple twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

1 . GK: Raphael Sallinger The 6ft 5in shot-stopper arrived at Easter Road last week, signing from Austrian Bundesliga side TVS Hartberg for an undisclosed fee.

2 . RCB: Ryan Porteous Struggled following his nightmare red card at Euro 2024 against Germany for Scotland. He fell out of favour at Watford, and ended the season on loan at Preston North End, but struggled at Deepdale as they flirted with relegation. Could a return home be the right thing for both Hibs and Porto this summer?

3 . CB: Rocky Bushiri The ex-Norwich City man is out of contract at Hibs, with the club still locked in talks over extending his deal at Easter Road, though he has rumoured interest from Millwall. A key player in the club's revival last year, he has become a cult hero with supporters, who'll hope he remains in Leith next season.