How would Hibs' starting XI look next season if the latest transfers surrounding Easter Road are accurate? Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
How would Hibs' starting XI look next season if the latest transfers surrounding Easter Road are accurate? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

£700k midfielder signs, Triantis returns, ex-hero joins - Hibs dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Here’s how Hibs starting XI could look in the 2025/26 season if the recent transfer rumours surrounding Easter Road are true...

The transfer window will open in a matter of days, and already the rumours around the Scottish Premiership have started, with Hibs no exception after their impressive campaign last year.

Set to play in European competition next season, head coach David Gray was able to turn a relegation fight into a revolution, taking the Leith outfit from the bottom of the table all the way to top three, beating Celtic and Rangers on the way.

Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller have had their contracts extended by a further year, though doubts remain over key defender Rocky Bushiri, with his contract expiring this summer. A number of names have been linked with Hibs already this summer, as the club eye up another top three finish.

But what would Gray’s starting XI look like when the new season gets underway on August 2, if the recent transfer rumours are true?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Hibs dream team could look like, if the recent transfer rumours are accurate - which can never be guaranteed, with multiple twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The Scotsman’s daily football newsletter to get unrivalled Scottish football news and analysis - subscribe for free here.

The 6ft 5in shot-stopper arrived at Easter Road last week, signing from Austrian Bundesliga side TVS Hartberg for an undisclosed fee.

1. GK: Raphael Sallinger

The 6ft 5in shot-stopper arrived at Easter Road last week, signing from Austrian Bundesliga side TVS Hartberg for an undisclosed fee. | Alan Rennie Photo: Alan Rennie

Photo Sales
Struggled following his nightmare red card at Euro 2024 against Germany for Scotland. He fell out of favour at Watford, and ended the season on loan at Preston North End, but struggled at Deepdale as they flirted with relegation. Could a return home be the right thing for both Hibs and Porto this summer?

2. RCB: Ryan Porteous

Struggled following his nightmare red card at Euro 2024 against Germany for Scotland. He fell out of favour at Watford, and ended the season on loan at Preston North End, but struggled at Deepdale as they flirted with relegation. Could a return home be the right thing for both Hibs and Porto this summer? | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The ex-Norwich City man is out of contract at Hibs, with the club still locked in talks over extending his deal at Easter Road, though he has rumoured interest from Millwall. A key player in the club's revival last year, he has become a cult hero with supporters, who'll hope he remains in Leith next season.

3. CB: Rocky Bushiri

The ex-Norwich City man is out of contract at Hibs, with the club still locked in talks over extending his deal at Easter Road, though he has rumoured interest from Millwall. A key player in the club's revival last year, he has become a cult hero with supporters, who'll hope he remains in Leith next season. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Last season's derby hero had a strong season on the left-hand side of a back three, and does not need replaced.

4. LCB: Jack Iredale

Last season's derby hero had a strong season on the left-hand side of a back three, and does not need replaced. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursDavid Gray
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice