Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines as we approach the final fortnight of the January window.

Ex-Celtic duo set for link up?

Former Celtic favourite Odsonne Eduoard is edging closer to completing a deal that will see him link up with ex-Hoops manager Ronny Deila after MLS outfit Atlanta United launched a £15million bid for the Crystal Palace striker yesterday. The 27-year-old was tentatively linked with a return to Glasgow in the summer, but instead moved to Leicester City on a loan deal but has struggled for game time, resulting in him being targeted by the US outfit.

The American club are splashing the cash this month, with £18million and £10million offers made for Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte-Lath and Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron respectively, however, ex-Celtic boss Deila is now hoping to add Eduoard to his squad as he gears up for the new MLS season, which is set to begin in late February.

Odsonne Eduoard is subject of a £15m bid.

Hearts sign young starlet

Hearts have bolstered their squad with the signing of talented Celtic youngster Aiden Haddow. The player has finalised a deal from the Scottish champions last night, and will go straight into Hearts’ B squad. The 19-year-old’s contract was due to expire in the summer at Celtic Park, but the Tynecastle outfit pushed for a deal that has saw the teenager midfielder sign this month after reaching an agreement with the Glasgow club.

The teenager did not feature for the Hoops’ first team despite agreeing a full-time contract two years ago, but has featured for the club’s B team in the Lowland League this season, as well as playing in the UEFA Youth League. However, he was not expected to be offered a new deal by the club and that has alerted Hearts to the youngster’s availability, who have completed a deal now rather than waiting until the summer.

Neil Critchley has added an ex-Celtic youngster to his squad. | SNS Group

Rangers exit ‘talks’ underway

Philippe Clement is ready to allow midfielder Alex Lowry to depart Ibrox this month in order to complete a move to Wycombe Wanderers, according to a report from The Rangers Review. The 21-year-old academy graduate has not featured for the Rangers first team this year, and is surplus to requirements at Ibrox with his contract expiring in the summer. Once considered one of the team’s most exciting young talents, Lowry spent the first-half of last season on loan to fellow Scottish Premiership club Hearts, but saw his stint at the Tynecastle cut short due to an injury, and was unable to break back into the Gers squad upon his return.

It was believed the midfielder was available to leave the club in the summer, with EFL League Two outfit Carlisle tipped to make a move for Lowry. However, it looks like he will now make a more intriguing move to the Chairboys, who currently sit second in EFL League One, and are on course for promotion to the Championship.

Alex Lowry is expected to leave Rangers this month. | Getty Images

Celtic 'edged out' of winger chase

Celtic have fallen behind in the race for Aston Villa winger Louie Barry, with reports suggesting the 21-year-old,would ‘prefer’ a move to England this month. The champions were said to have placed an initial bid of £5million plus add-ons for the starlet last week as Brendan Rodgers steps up the chase for his signature - but he will be rivalled by the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and RC Lens. The winger bagged an impressive 15 goals in 23 EFL League One games on loan at Stockport County in the first-half of the campaign, which has saw several clubs across Europe take an interest in the former Barcelona youth team player.