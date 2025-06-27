Here are the latest Scottish football transfer news on Friday morning involving Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and the Scotland national team.

Hibs win contract battle

Hibs have confirmed key centre-back Rocky Bushiri has agreed a new deal at Easter Road, despite strong interest from the EFL Championship and abroad. The Congolese international played a pivotal role in Hibs resurgence under head coach David Gray last year, featuring 28 times and scoring three goals as the club secured a top three spot in the Scottish Premiership. With his contract due to expire this summer though, doubt had clouded his future in Leith. However, Hibs were able to fight off competition for his signature, and have now announced that the 25-year-old has put pen to paper over a new deal at the club, keeping him in Edinburgh until the summer of 2028.

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to agree a three-year deal with Rocky,” said Hibs head coach Gray. “Rocky played a huge part in our success last season not only on the pitch but off it in the dressing room too. As a character, he’s a perfect role model; he always works as hard as he can, is consistently trying to push himself, and he’s a real leader. As a player, it was clear to see we saw the best of him last season. He has the perfect physical attributes for Scottish football and was growing in confidence and developing week on week. We look forward to working with him and helping him develop further over the next few years.”

Rocky Boshiri has signed a new deal at Hibs. | SNS Group

Kilmarnock U-turn on midfielder

Kilmarnock are set to offer Kyle Magennis at new contract after the midfielder cut short a trial period with Dundee earlier this week. The 26-year-old has spent an injury ravaged last two years at Rugby Park, and looked set to depart the club this summer when his contract expired.

Dundee head coach Steven Pressley was thought to be mulling over a move for the ex-Hibs midfielder, after offering the former Scotland Under-21 international a chance to prove himself in pre-season. However, in a surprise turn of events, Stuart Kettlewell had opted to bring Magennis back to the club this summer and he will now to take up the chance of a permanent deal back with his old side.

Kyle Magennis is set to re-join Kilmarnock following a trial at Dundee. | SNS Group

Andy Robertson transfer update

Scotland captain Andy Robertson could remain at Liverpool this season, after Atletico Madrid opted to end their pursuit of the experienced left-back. The 31-year-old’s future at Anfield has come under serious doubt in recent weeks following the £40million arrival of AFC Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez. Previous reports stated Atletico boss Diego Simeone had made Robertson his top target this summer, though the club were only interested in paying ‘paying a small fee’ for his services and had targeted Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne as an alternative.

With just one-year left on his current deal at Anfield, the Scotland star was advised to make the move to Metropolitano Stadium by ex-Liverpool favourite Didi Hamann last week, who said: “Atletico Madrid have now been linked to Robertson and I think it would be a great opportunity for him. Liverpool could win it all next season but if Atletico come in for him, they are a fantastic club with great supporters.” However, according to a new report from transfer specialist Matteo Moretto, Atletico Madrid have turned their attentions to Atlanta’s Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta instead.

Scotland's Andy Robertson is staying at Liverpool after Atletico Madrid turned their attentions to a new target. | SNS Group

Celtic ‘reignite’ interest

Celtic are weighing up a new bid for highly-rated teenager centre-back Veljko Milosavljevic, according to reports in Serbia. Head coach Brendan Rodgers was said to have had an initial bid of £5.1million rejected for the 18-year-old Red Star Belgrade star last month, with the Serbian giants valuing him at around the £8.4million mark.

However, the Hoops have are now ‘expected to reach a conclusion’ over a deal for the defender in the coming weeks, with rumours in his homeland claiming a deal that could be closer to £6million. The 6ft4in centre-back is one of Europe’s hottest properties after impressing in his breakthrough season at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, with Paris Saint-Germain and Everton also credited with an interest in the player, who has been lauded as one of the best young technical defenders on the continent.

Celtic target Veljko Milosavljevic. | Getty Images

Rangers defender ‘in talks’

Forgotten Rangers defender Ben Davies is wanted on a permanent deal by Birmingham City this summer, after playing a key role in the Blues EFL League One title win last year. The 29-year-old joined the St Andrew’s outfit on a season-long loan last summer, and was a regular starter in Chris Davies’ side as they celebrated promotion back to the English second tier, clocking up a record haul of 111 points in the process.

According to a report from Birmingham World, the ex-Liverpool defender is now keen to return to the Midlands on a permanent basis, with the two clubs having already held talks over a potential £2million transfer this summer. However, in a shock turn of events, the report claims new head coach Russell Martin is prepared to give the defender a chance to impress in pre-season before sanctioning any deal for the player, with midfielder Kieran Dowell - who spent the second half of last term on loan at Blues alongside Davies - also reportedly set to be offered a potential reprieve.