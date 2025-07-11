Rangers transfers: Djeidi Gassama Sheff Wed latest, fee agreed for defender, striker update
Russell Martin has revealed that Rangers are closing in on the transfer of Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama and that defender Robin Propper is set to leave Ibrox.
Gassama has met up with his prospective new teammates during their training camp at St George’s Park in England this week, but the deal for the 21-year-old is being held up by financial difficulties at his current club.
Speaking to media at the Burton training venue, Martin explained: "I think it's all done our end. I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, which is tough for them. Obviously, we've been here this week with them and I know a few of their guys and played with a couple of them and worked with a few of their staff members as well.
"It's difficult for them. So we're waiting on their end to be sorted, but I think we fully expect Gas to be our player, hopefully very soon.
"He's different to what we've got. I think we need a point of difference in the squad. We need a few and he'll be one of them, hopefully."
Gassama would become the sixth new Rangers signing of the current transfer window, following Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Lyall Cameron, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard through the Ibrox door.
Propper on brink of Rangers exit
However, there are set to be imminent departures. Martin confirmed that Robin Propper has been granted permission to speak to his former club Twente back in the Netherlands after a fee was agreed, while fellow defenders Leon King, Ben Davies and Clinton Nsiala are not training with the main group and could move on.
“We accepted a bid, so it’s a case of whether it’s what Robin wants and agreeing personal terms,” said Martin. “But I’ve been really impressed with him as a guy, but we’ve signed centre-halves and it will be difficult for him to play.”
Strikers Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane are also doing their own personal training work and Martin offered an update on the forward areas of his team amid speculation of interest from European clubs in the duo.
"I think we need to try and strengthen as many areas as possible," Martin continued. "I think we've made a few additions, so we have a lot of players in certain positions that we're quite happy with, but then outside of that, I think the squad's been fairly not balanced in the way that we would like.
"So I think we have to just try and address that. But, of course, we can't have 40 players in the building, so I think we have to make sure there's a balance of that as well.
"I don't know [if a striker would have to leave before we add another]. We have three or four at the moment, so young Josh [Gentles] has done really well as well.
"Two of them are training now, whilst the rest of the squad have just trained, but two of them are a bit behind because one's been injured and one's been away in Hamza and Cyriel has had an injury. So, they're working very hard to get back with the squad as quickly as possible and then we'll just see."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.