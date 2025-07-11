Rangers transfers: Djeidi Gassama Sheff Wed latest, fee agreed for defender, striker update

Winger set to arrive as Dutchman in talks with former club

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin has revealed that Rangers are closing in on the transfer of Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama and that defender Robin Propper is set to leave Ibrox.

Gassama has met up with his prospective new teammates during their training camp at St George’s Park in England this week, but the deal for the 21-year-old is being held up by financial difficulties at his current club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to media at the Burton training venue, Martin explained: "I think it's all done our end. I think with Sheffield Wednesday and the difficulties they are experiencing, which is tough for them. Obviously, we've been here this week with them and I know a few of their guys and played with a couple of them and worked with a few of their staff members as well.

Rangers are close to signing Sheffield Wednesday's Djeidi Gassama. | Getty Images

"It's difficult for them. So we're waiting on their end to be sorted, but I think we fully expect Gas to be our player, hopefully very soon.

"He's different to what we've got. I think we need a point of difference in the squad. We need a few and he'll be one of them, hopefully."

Gassama would become the sixth new Rangers signing of the current transfer window, following Max Aarons, Nasser Djiga, Lyall Cameron, Joe Rothwell and Thelo Aasgaard through the Ibrox door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Propper on brink of Rangers exit

However, there are set to be imminent departures. Martin confirmed that Robin Propper has been granted permission to speak to his former club Twente back in the Netherlands after a fee was agreed, while fellow defenders Leon King, Ben Davies and Clinton Nsiala are not training with the main group and could move on.

“We accepted a bid, so it’s a case of whether it’s what Robin wants and agreeing personal terms,” said Martin. “But I’ve been really impressed with him as a guy, but we’ve signed centre-halves and it will be difficult for him to play.”

Strikers Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane are also doing their own personal training work and Martin offered an update on the forward areas of his team amid speculation of interest from European clubs in the duo.

Robin Propper is poised to leave Rangers. | Getty Images

"I think we need to try and strengthen as many areas as possible," Martin continued. "I think we've made a few additions, so we have a lot of players in certain positions that we're quite happy with, but then outside of that, I think the squad's been fairly not balanced in the way that we would like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So I think we have to just try and address that. But, of course, we can't have 40 players in the building, so I think we have to make sure there's a balance of that as well.

"I don't know [if a striker would have to leave before we add another]. We have three or four at the moment, so young Josh [Gentles] has done really well as well.