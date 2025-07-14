Full details ahead of Celtic’s second pre-season test in Portugal vs Sporting CP.

Celtic will face a stern test against European giants Sporting CP as they finish off their week long Portuguese training camp in the Algarve this week.

Their second game in five days, the Hoops felt to their first defeat of the summer last Saturday morning, where goals from from Reo Hatate and Adam Idah were not enough to help them defeat Estrela Amadora, who ran out 3-2 winners in the behind-closed-doors clash at Municipal Stadium Mário Wilson.

Celtic take on Sporting CP this Wednesday as their pre-season preparations continue. | SNS Group

Set to take place near Faro on Wednesday evening, Brendan Rodgers’ side will now step up their pre-season preparations in the blistering sun against Rui Borges’s side, who are expected to be without star man Viktor Gyökeres due to his impending £55.6million move to Arsenal, before returning home for a glamour friendly with English Premier League outfit Newcastle United next week.

Want to catch every minute of Celtic’s game on the Algarve? Here are all the details ahead of the match, including how to watch live:

Sporting CP v Celtic match details

Date and Time: Wednesday 16 2025. Kick-off: 6.30pm UK time.

Wednesday 16 2025. Kick-off: 6.30pm UK time. Venue: Estádio Algarve, Loulé, Portugal.

Sporting CP v Celtic TV channel

The game has not been chosen for broadcast in the UK and Ireland, and is only available via streaming services and in some countries abroad.

Sporting CP v Celtic live stream

The game is available to stream on the club’s official website via CelticTV, for those subscribed to the service. Details of how to sign up to the service are available here.

For fans based in Norway, the game is also available to stream via VG+, with coverage set to begin at 7.30pm local time.

Sporting CP v Celtic highlights

Highlights of the game will be available watch via CelticTV, and the club’s official YouTube channel.

Sporting CP v Celtic team news