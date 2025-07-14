The summer transfer window is well under way in the Scottish Premiership, with a host of incomings and outgoings already confirmed at Celtic ahead of the new Scottish Premiership beginning in just 20 days.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers has kept his powder dry so far this summer, spending only minimal amounts on the signing of Benjamin Nygren and Hayato Inamura, while Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan and Callum Osmand all arrived on Bosman free transfers, though the latter will require a compensation fee.

However, with every squad refresh comes a raft of exits - and Celtic are no different this summer. Greg Taylor, Scott Bain, Matthew Anderson, Maik Nawrocki, Nicolas Kühn, and Gustaf Lagerbielke have already left for pastures new this summer, but several others could follow them in the weeks to come.

A number of the club’s star men have reportedly garnered interest from the English Premier League and beyond, while some fringe players need a fresh start away from Celtic. But which players will still be at the club when the summer window slams shut - and who will depart?

The Scotsman takes a look at 9 players who could depart Celtic during the summer transfer window:

1 . Kwon Hyeok-kyu Spent the last two seasons out on loan at St Mirren and Hibs, but has failed to truly impress at either club. The South Korean has recently been linked with a transfer to Austria Vienna.

2 . Yang Hyun-Jun Reports claim the South Korean 'wants to explore' a move this summer, and has been strongly linked with Norwich City over the weekend. Has interest from Legia Warsaw too, with the 23-year-old seeking more regular first team football. Rated at around the £2.5million mark.

3 . Johnny Kenny Managed to wrestle his way into the Celtic squad last season after a goal-laden stint on loan at Shamrock Rovers. Scored his first goal for the club in a 5-1 thrashing of Aberdeen at Pittodrie, and was subject of a failed £500,000 bid from Bolton Wanderers last week. The young Irishman says he wants to be part of Brendan Rodgers' plans for the upcoming season, but with veritable chances expected to be limited, he could head out on loan in order to get further exposure to first-team football.