Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines on Monday afternoon - including the latest rumours surrounding Rangers, Celtic, and the Scotland national team.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the latest Scottish football transfer news and gossip on Monday afternoon, including the latest rumours surrounding Rangers, Celtic and the Scotland national team.

Scott McKenna is set to join Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. | SNS Group

Scotland man jets in for medical

Scotland international Scott McKenna has travelled to Dinamo Zagreb this morning in order to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Maksimir Stadium, according to reports in Croatia. The 28-year-old spent last season in La Liga with Las Palmas, alongside former international teammate Oli McBurnie, but was able to departed the club this summer after being unable to prevent the Gran Canaria-based side from being relegated in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently a free agent, McKenna had been loosely linked with Scottish Premiership trio Rangers, Celtic and Hibs, but is now expected to move to the 1. HNL, where he will sign a four-year contract in the Croatian capital.

Rangers midfielder Kirsty Maclean has completed a transfer to Liverpool. | Getty Images

Rangers midfielder departs

Rangers midfielder Kirsty Maclean has completed a move to Women’s Super League giants Liverpool, as exclusively revealed by The Scotsman last week. The 20-year-old Scotland international first broke onto the scene at Auchenhowie as a 16-year-old, playing over 100 games for the Gers and winning every domestic trophy during her four seasons in the first team.

“I was at Rangers for 11 years and I loved my time there,” said Maclean. “But I felt like it was the right time for a new challenge and to take the next step into the WSL, so I’m really looking forward to it. I think the club speaks for itself. It's obviously a massive club with a lot of history and to be able to represent the badge is a really proud moment for me. I’m a midfielder who likes to be on the ball and tries to make things happen so hopefully I can link up with the players in front of me and we can try to score lots of goals this season.”

Maclean’s international teammate Kirsty Smith has also switched clubs this summer, signing for big spending Nottingham Forest on a free transfer following her departure from West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cercle Brugge defender Flavio Nazinho has been linked with a move to Celtic. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Celtic signing ‘on the way’

Celtic are interested in signing talented young left-back Flávio Nazinho from Cercle Brugge this summer, according to reports in the Belgium. The defender, who is valued at around £6million, is believed to have caught the Hoops’ attention following a series of strong displays for Portugal at the Under-21 European Championships this summer.

Named as potential replacement for Greg Taylor, who signed for PAOK Athens earlier this month, the reports claims the 21-year-old is ‘on his way to Celtic’ and is ‘high’ on the club’s wish-list’ this summer, after they identified him as someone who can provide strong cover for Kieran Tierney next season. Celtic will have competition from Roma and Real Sociedad, who are also keeping tabs on the Cercle Brugge man, who joined the Belgian Pro League club from Sporting CP for a fee of just £900,000 two summers ago.

Former Rangers favourite Carlos Cuellar has taken his first steps into management. | Getty Images

Ex-Ibrox star lands first manager role

Ex-Rangers central defender Carlos Cuellar has been handed the first managerial role of his career after being named the head coach of Elche Ilicitano. The ex-Gers star moved to Ibrox from Osasuna for a reported fee of £2.37million in 2007, he was named the Scottish Premier League Player of the Year in his debut season with the club, after playing a prominent role in the side that won the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup, while also making it to the UEFA Cup Final.

His impressive form alerted several clubs to his talents though, and Cuellar signed for Aston Villa after just one season in Glasgow after the club agreed a £7.8million deal for the Spaniard. Now retired, he has been placed in charge of second tier outfit Elche’s reserve team, with the 43-year-old tasked with ‘facilitating the growth and integration of young players into the club's professional structure.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Scotland hero Darren Fletcher has been given a new role at Manchester United. | SNS Group

Scotland icon lands new EPL job

Former Scotland international midfielder Darren Fletcher has been named the new head coach of Manchester United’s Under-18 team. The 41-year-old first returned to the Red Devils in 2021 to coach the club’s Under-16 sides, having previously spent two decades as a player at Old Trafford. Capped 80-times by the Scotland national team, Fletcher won five Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time as player with Manchester United, before leaving for West Bromwich Albion in 2017.