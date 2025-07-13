Gray delighted to add pacey Togolese forward to his ranks

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have broken their club record transfer fee after announcing the arrival of 24-year-old striker Thibault Klidjé from Swiss side Luzern.

The Scotsman understands that Hibs have paid a seven-figure sum for Togolese internationalist Klidjé, who has penned a three-year deal at Easter Road. The Premiership club also has the option to extend his contract by a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klidjé joins Hibs after three seasons in the Swiss top flight with Luzern. He scored 12 goals last term as his team finished sixth in the Super League. He was at Luzern when Hibs played against them in the Conference League qualifiers two years ago, but was unable to play due to injury.

Thibault Klidje played for Bordeaux in the French top flight. | AFP via Getty Images

Capped 18 times by Togo, Klidjé started his career at Espoir Tsevie in his homeland before moving to Gomido in 2019. He spent a year there before being snapped up by Bordeaux in France’s Ligue 1, before moving to Luzern in 2022. He has scored two goals for his national team.

Klidjé reported back for pre-season training with Luzern last month and scored on July 2 in a 2-0 friendly win over Xamax. However, he was left out of the squad to play Altach on Saturday as he completed his move to Hibs.

The transfer fee paid for of Klidjé is greater than the purchases of both Ecuadorian right-back Ulises de la Cruz from LDU Quito in 2001 and Dutch striker Dylan Vente from Roda JC two years ago, which were both in the region of £700,000. Hibs sold Vente last month to Heerenveen for a seven-figure amount and have used some of that money to bring in Klidjé.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs head coach David Gray expressed his delight at signing Klidjé and said he would bring pace and trickery to his squad. The Easter Road hierarchy have been scouring the transfer market for months for a new forward to compliment their existing options in Martin Boyle, Kieron Bowie and Elie Youan.

‘Extra pace and trickery’

“We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Thibault’s quality to the football club,” said Gray. “He adds extra pace and trickery to our front line and performed well for Luzern last season, and at 24 has a lot of room for development. We want to help him progress, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We have been tracking Thibault for a long period of time and are excited to have finally got our man.

“I would firstly like to thank the Gordon Family and our Board for showing this ambition and investment. It’s been our aim to continue to add top quality young strikers to our club and we have been given the chance to do that with Thibault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a young, driven, ambitious player who importantly wants to come and play for Hibs. We welcome him to Easter Road and look forward to him pulling on the strip.”

Nectar Triantis was part of the Sunderland squad at the weekend. | SNS Group

Klidjé is Hibs’ fourth new signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, midfielder Josh Mulligan and playmaker Jamie McGrath.

Hibs are also continuing their search for another midfielder who can play as a 6, with last season’s loanee from Sunderland Nectarios Triantis remaining a main target. However, they will have to wait at least another week while his parent club decided what his long-term future is on Wearside.

Triantis was part of the Sunderland squad that played against South Shields in a friendly on Saturday and quizzed on the Australian’s future, Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris said: “We'll see for every player. I told them that the first two weeks we are dedicated to connection. After that we'll have to be clear. Some of them need game time but if it's not possible for the squad in the Premier League it's not necessary to stay here. We'll decide early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For Nectar, he had a good season last season. He played well on loan. It's the same for everyone, let's use these two first weeks to understand where they are exactly. Then we will decide for everyone.”