Hibs break transfer record with seven-figure purchase of striker as major Nectar Triantis update given
Hibs have broken their club record transfer fee after announcing the arrival of 24-year-old striker Thibault Klidjé from Swiss side Luzern.
The Scotsman understands that Hibs have paid a seven-figure sum for Togolese internationalist Klidjé, who has penned a three-year deal at Easter Road. The Premiership club also has the option to extend his contract by a further year.
Klidjé joins Hibs after three seasons in the Swiss top flight with Luzern. He scored 12 goals last term as his team finished sixth in the Super League. He was at Luzern when Hibs played against them in the Conference League qualifiers two years ago, but was unable to play due to injury.
Capped 18 times by Togo, Klidjé started his career at Espoir Tsevie in his homeland before moving to Gomido in 2019. He spent a year there before being snapped up by Bordeaux in France’s Ligue 1, before moving to Luzern in 2022. He has scored two goals for his national team.
Klidjé reported back for pre-season training with Luzern last month and scored on July 2 in a 2-0 friendly win over Xamax. However, he was left out of the squad to play Altach on Saturday as he completed his move to Hibs.
The transfer fee paid for of Klidjé is greater than the purchases of both Ecuadorian right-back Ulises de la Cruz from LDU Quito in 2001 and Dutch striker Dylan Vente from Roda JC two years ago, which were both in the region of £700,000. Hibs sold Vente last month to Heerenveen for a seven-figure amount and have used some of that money to bring in Klidjé.
Hibs head coach David Gray expressed his delight at signing Klidjé and said he would bring pace and trickery to his squad. The Easter Road hierarchy have been scouring the transfer market for months for a new forward to compliment their existing options in Martin Boyle, Kieron Bowie and Elie Youan.
‘Extra pace and trickery’
“We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Thibault’s quality to the football club,” said Gray. “He adds extra pace and trickery to our front line and performed well for Luzern last season, and at 24 has a lot of room for development. We want to help him progress, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”
Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay added: “We have been tracking Thibault for a long period of time and are excited to have finally got our man.
“I would firstly like to thank the Gordon Family and our Board for showing this ambition and investment. It’s been our aim to continue to add top quality young strikers to our club and we have been given the chance to do that with Thibault.
“He is a young, driven, ambitious player who importantly wants to come and play for Hibs. We welcome him to Easter Road and look forward to him pulling on the strip.”
Klidjé is Hibs’ fourth new signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger, midfielder Josh Mulligan and playmaker Jamie McGrath.
Hibs are also continuing their search for another midfielder who can play as a 6, with last season’s loanee from Sunderland Nectarios Triantis remaining a main target. However, they will have to wait at least another week while his parent club decided what his long-term future is on Wearside.
Triantis was part of the Sunderland squad that played against South Shields in a friendly on Saturday and quizzed on the Australian’s future, Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris said: “We'll see for every player. I told them that the first two weeks we are dedicated to connection. After that we'll have to be clear. Some of them need game time but if it's not possible for the squad in the Premier League it's not necessary to stay here. We'll decide early.
“For Nectar, he had a good season last season. He played well on loan. It's the same for everyone, let's use these two first weeks to understand where they are exactly. Then we will decide for everyone.”
Hibs’ first competitive match is on Thursday, July 24 when they take on FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie in Denmark.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.