Celtic deal agreed, Rangers transfer U-Turn, Hibs flop replaces Scotland man - Scottish transfers

Here is the latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and two Scotland internationals this Monday morning.

16-cap Scotland man ‘in talks’

Scotland international goalkeeper Angus Gunn is understood to be close to deciding his next club following his release from Norwich City at the end of the last season. The 16-cap stopper had been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League last month, with Al-Khaleej said to be keen on a move for the 29-year-old and ready to offer him a competitive package. However, it now appears Gunn could choose to move to Turkish Süper Lig instead, with Antalyaspor said to have been in ‘regular contract’ with him over a move to the Antalya Stadium this summer.

Turkish journalist Ali Bozkurt claims Gunn will be given a tour of the city the club’s facilities, with the club hoping to convince the former Manchester City to move to Türkiye’s southwest, where head coach Emre Belözoğlu will look to add him to the club’s Burdur training camp in the next week.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn is available on a free transfer this summer. | SNS Group

Hearts youngster in demand

Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm is involved in a transfer tug-of-war this summer, having courted interest from a trio of Scottish clubs. A Scotland Under-21 international, Denholm made his first team breakthrough during the 2023/24 campaign at Tynecastle, playing 17 times for the club as they finished third in the Scottish Premiership. The 21-year-old then moved on loan at Ross County last season in order to gain regular first team experience, but featured in just 12 league game before being struck down with injury. He had previously spent time on loan at Berwick Rangers and East Fife as a teenager.

It appears that Denholm could now be offered a permanent departure from Gorgie this month, with Livingston, Motherwell and former club Ross County all hoping to sign the youngster this month, according to a report from the Hearts Standard.

Hearts youngster Aiden Denholm is in demand this summer. | SNS Group

Ex-Hibs man to replace Scotland international

Former Hibs goalkeeper Josef Bursik has interest from the EFL Championship this month, where he’ll hope to rebuild his career following an underwhelming stint at Easter Road last season. The 25-year-old stopper joined David Gray’s side on a season-long loan from Club Brugge last season, but lost his place to Jordan Smith following a series of glaring errors and was unable to regain his spot in the starting XI, before returning to Belgium this summer.

However, Bursik is now being ‘monitored’ by Portsmouth, who are in the market for a replacement for ex-Scotland international goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who is thought to be edging closer to a move to Salford City. According to a report from The Portsmouth News, the England under-21 international has been targeted by John Mousinho in order to strengthen his goalkeeping department this month.

Ex-Hibs loanee Josef Bursik is being targeted by Portsmouth this summer. | Getty Images

Rangers transfer U-Turn

Rangers centre-back Robin Propper could see his expected exit from Ibrox take an unexpected U-turn this month, after FC Twente technical director Jan Streuer hinted that the club are losing patience in their quest to bring the Dutch defender back to the De Grolsch Veste.

The 31-year-old was signed by ex-Gers head coach Philippe Clement last summer, but failed to impress on his debut season in Govan, and has been subjected of strong interest from his former club. FC Twente were reported to be close to completing a deal that would see him return to his homeland, though the transfer is yet to be rubber stamped, and Streuer has hinted that the club may consider moving onto other targets.

"All sorts of factors beyond your control,” he told De Volkskrant. “Just before last season, our captain Robin Propper left at the last minute. We really missed him. Rangers bought him. A top Scottish club. You can't compete with them. Now there's a new manager at Rangers, he might play less. Then he might be able to return. But he'll want to wait and see first if he actually plays less. Do we have to decide: do we wait for that or do we see what happens next?"

Elsewhere, Rangers hopes of bringing in former midfielder Josh Windass back to the club are over. Russell Martin was credited with an interest in the free agent, but several reports claims the Englishman has now ‘agreed terms’ on a deal with second tier newcomers Wrexham.

Robin Propper was expected to complete a return to FC Twente - but a deal is yet to materialise. | Getty Images

Celtic deal agreed

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers is set to allow another of his fringe players leave Parkhead this month, after the club agreed a deal with Rapid Vienna for forgotten winger Marco Tilio. The Australian international has struggled to make an impact for the Hoops having joined the club from Melbourne City two summers ago, resulting in him twice re-joining the A-League side on loan. Melbourne had hoped to re-sign him for a third time after last season’s successful stint on loan at AAMI Park, with the club said to have ‘explored’ both loan and permanent options for Tilio.

However, as per a report from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, the youngster will complete a move to the Austrian Bundesliga outfit on a season-long deal instead, with Rapid Vienna having an obligation to buy him next summer for a fee of around £1.3million. The Scottish champions have also secured a loan fee of around £350,000 from the deal.