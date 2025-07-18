All the latest Scottish transfer news from Rangers, Celtic, Scotland and Dundee United this Friday morning.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are some of top transfer stories and gossip from around Scottish football on Friday morning...

Scotland wonderkid seals move

Scotland youth international Callan Hamill singled out St Johnstone youth supremo Alistair Stevenson for special praise after completing his move to English Premier League giants Arsenal this week. The 16-year-old right-back has been snapped up by the Gunners for an undisclosed fee, and joins their scholarship intake ahead of the new campaign. Hamill, who doesn’t turn 17 until March, made his senior bow for the Saints in Scotland’s at the tail-end of last season, and is viewed as one of the brightest young talent in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t thank the club enough for everything they have done for me,” said Hammill. “A special thank you goes to Alistair Stevenson and all of the coaches who have helped me to become the player I am today. The club ensured I was always being challenged and pushed me to be the best that I could, even playing me in older age groups. I’ll miss the boys and the staff because they have been a huge part of my journey at Saints.”

Elsewhere, Scotland under-21 international Rob Apter has joined newly promoted EFL Championship side Charlton Athletic following their promotion back to the second tier. The 22-year-old, who had 16 goal involvements with EFL League One side Blackpool, has signed a four-year contract.

Callan Hamill has completed a move to Arsenal. | SNS Group

Double capture for Dundee United

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is hoping to add two more names to his squad before the Conference League clash with FC UNA Strassen next week. The Irish head coach already signed Hungarian defender Krisztián Keresztes earlier this week, but is now pressing forward with deals for Dunajska Streda winger Ivan Dolcek and Barnsley striker Max Watters on season-long loan deals.

Watters, who scored against Rangers in a behind-closed-doors friendly at St George’s Park last week, is about to enter the final year of his contract at Oakwell, while Croatian under-23 international Dolcek is reported to be close to agreed to sign a deal that includes an option to purchase at the of the current campaign. Should both players sign for the Tannadice club, they would become Goodwin’s eighth and ninth arrivals of the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is hoping to add to before next week’s Conference League clash. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers given major update on target

Rangers transfer target - and former player - Josh Windass has confirmed his departure from Sheffield Wednesday amid the financial uncertainly surrounding the Hillsborough club. A report from the Sheffield Star claimed head coach Russell Martin was considering a second raid on the EFL Championship outfit after landing winger Djeidi Gassama last week, with the Ibrox giants one of several clubs interested in bringing the attacking midfielder back to the club this summer.

Windass spent two seasons at Ibrox after joining the club from in 2016. Now 31, he has been with the Owls for the last five seasons, scoring an impressive 53 goals in 180 appearances. However, the experienced Windass has now opted to leave the club and become a free agent, with cashflow problems allowing players to hand in their notice their notice after wages for May and June 2025 were not paid on time for ‘most senior players and staff’. Coventry City, Derby County and Norwich City are also reported to hold an interest.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim that Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is a potential target for Real Betis this summer, with the Belgian international ‘on their radar’ following the expected departures of Cardoso and William Carvalho.

Nicolas Raskin is a reported target for Real Betis this summer. | SNS Group

Celtic bid ‘rejected’

Celtic have had an offer for Cluj striker Louis Munteanu rejected by the Romanian club, according to reports in the player’s homeland. Head coach Brendan Rodgers is understood to be hoping to add further depth to his frontline ahead of the season opener vs St Mirren next month, and is already closing in on a £1.5million move for Japanese striker Shin Yamada from Kawasaki Frontale, but is keen on luring Munteanu to Celtic Park, as per iamsport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old Romanian international was in prolific form for the SuperLiga side last season, bagging 23 league goals as the club secured a spot in the Europa League. The player’s form has alerted French sides Lille and Nice to the 6ft striker, though it is Scottish champions that have been the first to make a move, launched a £7million offer for the player earlier this week. The bid has been rejected though, with the report saying Cluj are looking for double the amount Celtic have offered.