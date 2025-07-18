Hibs are aiming for another top three finish ahead of the new 25/26 Scottish Premiership season. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Hibs are aiming for another top three finish ahead of the new 25/26 Scottish Premiership season. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Miller stays, Triantis re-joins, striker decision made - Hibs dream XI if latest transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

What will Hibs starting XI look like when the 25/26 Scottish Premiership season begins against Dundee next month?

The Scottish Premiership transfer window has been open for a number of weeks now, but the rumours continue to swirl around a number of country’s top clubs - and Hibs are no different.

Due to take part in the Europa League qualifiers this season, head coach David Gray has already started adding to his squad, with the additions of Jamie McGrath, Josh Mulligan and record signing Thibault Klidje taking the Easter Road headlines this summer.

Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller have had their contracts extended by a further year, while key defender Rocky Bushiri has committed his future to the club for a further three years. The incomings are unlikely to finish there though, with Hibs weigh up some further additions as they aim for another top three finish.

But what will Gray’s starting XI look like when the new domestic season gets under way on August 3 against Dundee at Den’s Park, if the recent transfer rumours are true?

Here, The Scotsman assess what Hibs dream team would look like, if the recent transfer rumours are accurate - which can never be assured, with multiple twists and turns expected in the summer transfer window.

Will face competition from new signing Raphael Sallinger this season, but Smith is expected to start the season as Hibs' number one after proving his worth last season.

1. GK: Jordan Smith

Will face competition from new signing Raphael Sallinger this season, but Smith is expected to start the season as Hibs' number one after proving his worth last season. | SNS Group

The Aussie defender is in the final year of his contract, and has been subject of bids from the EFL Championship this week, according to reports. David Gray values him and his defensively versatility though, and wants to keep him at Easter Road. Will face competition from Warren O'Hora next season, as he did in 24/25.

2. RCB: Lewis Miller

The Aussie defender is in the final year of his contract, and has been subject of bids from the EFL Championship this week, according to reports. David Gray values him and his defensively versatility though, and wants to keep him at Easter Road. Will face competition from Warren O'Hora next season, as he did in 24/25. | SNS Group

Hibs fought off competition from sides in both England and Europe to tie the big centre-back to a new contract, and Bushiri will play a huge role for David Gray moving forward.

3. CB: Rocky Bushiri

Hibs fought off competition from sides in both England and Europe to tie the big centre-back to a new contract, and Bushiri will play a huge role for David Gray moving forward. | SNS Group

The Australian made the left-sided centre-back role his own last season, bagging a memorable derby goal against Hibs. He remains one of the first names on David Gray's team-sheet heading into the new season.

4. LCB: Jack Iredale

The Australian made the left-sided centre-back role his own last season, bagging a memorable derby goal against Hibs. He remains one of the first names on David Gray's team-sheet heading into the new season. | SNS Group

