How to watch Ross County v Hearts live

Hearts begin life after Neil Critchley when they travel to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The Englishman was sacked from his position as head coach following the 1-0 home defeat to Dundee last weekend, which followed on from the Scottish Cup final loss to Aberdeen and failure to secure a top six place.

Liam Fox has been appointed interim head coach and will hope to steer the Tynecastle side to their first victory in six matches as they look to all but secure their Premiership status with three matches remaining.

Hearts sit just five points ahead of second bottom County, who currently occupy the relegation play-off position. Defeat in Dingwall would leave the Jambos in a precarious position amid the spectre of a possible play-off against a Championship side to avoid relegation to the second tier.

County are in the midst of their own slum with five consecutive defeats leaving them vulnerable to the drop although they still have a six point advantage over last placed St Johnstone in the bid to avoid automatic relegation.

Hearts meet Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium in the Scottish Premiership this weekend. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Ross County v Hearts match details

The Scottish Premiership match between Ross County and Hearts takes place at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Kick-off is 3pm.

Ross County v Hearts TV channel

The match has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK. Highlights will be shown on Sportscene on the BBC Scotland channel at 7.15pm on Saturday, with the programme repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.40pm.

Ross County v Hearts live stream

The match is available to watch live anywhere in the world including the UK and Ireland via pay-per-view on Hearts TV. The PPV costs £8.99 and can be purchased here. Match coverage begins at 2.50pm.

Ross County v Hearts team news

Ross County will be without defender Will Nightingale who is suffering with a groin complaint. Midfielder Noah Chilvers is likely to miss the rest of 2025 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while Ryan Leak won't play again this season due to an achilles tendon injury.

Hearts travel to Dingwall without injured duo Gerald Taylor and Aidan Denholm while doubts remain over the fitness of Zander Clark, who has had a foot ligament issue. James Wilson returns from suspension.