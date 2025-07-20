Scottish clubs to learn potential third qualifying round fate

Rangers, Hibs and Dundee United will discover their potential next European opponents when the draws for the third qualifying round of UEFA's three competitions are made on Monday.

The Scottish trio must negotiate three rounds in order to make it to the financially-rewarding league phase of their respective competitions due to entering at the second qualifying round stage.

Rangers Champions League draw

Rangers kick off their Champions League bid at home to Panathinaikos in the second qualifying round first leg at Ibrox on Tuesday, with the return leg in Athens the following midweek. The match will mark the start of the Russell Martin era with the new head coach set to take charge of a competitive match for the first time against the Greeks.

Rangers are battling to secure Champions League qualification. | AFP via Getty Images

Before that crunch fixture takes place, Rangers will already know who they will potentially face in the Champions League third qualifying round if they defeat Panathinaikos. That's because the draw for the next round will be made on Monday at 11am with Martin's men seeded in the league path, meaning they will avoid the likes of Benfica, Club Brugge and Feyenoord at this stage.

There are four possible options facing Rangers - the winners of Red Bull Salzburg v SK Brann, the winners of Viktoria Plzen v Servette, Fenerbahce or OGC Nice.

Rangers Europa League draw

Rangers will also discover their potential next opponents if they fail to beat Panathinaikos and drop into the Europa League third quallifying round. The draw for this takes place on Monday at 12 noon, where Rangers will not be seeded.

Rangers potential opponents here include Besiktas or Shakhtar Donetsk, Levski Sofia or SC Braga, PAOK, FC Midtjylland, Baník Ostrava or Legia Warsaw, RSC Anderlecht or BK Hacken and NK Celje or AEK Larnaca.

Both Rangers and Hibs will be involved in the Europa League third qualifying round draw. (Photo by VALENTIN FLAURAUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hibs Europa League draw

The Ibrox side will be joined in the Europa League third qualifying round draw by Hibs, who meet FC Midtjylland in the second qualifying round with the first leg in Denmark on Thursday followed by the second leg at Easter Road seven days later.

Hibs will be seeded for the draw as they will inherit Midtjylland's coefficient ranking if they overcome the Danes, but will be kept apart from Rangers as teams cannot be drawn against an opponent from the same association. The list of possible third round opponents for David Gray's men includes FC Lugano or CFR 1907 Cluj, Sheriff Tiraspol or FC Utrecht, Panathinaikos, Servette or Viktoria Plzen, Wolfsberger, Fredrikstad and Brann or Red Bull Salzburg.

Hibs and Dundee United Conference League draw

Defeat for Hibs would send them into the Conference League third qualifying round, where they will join Dundee United, assuming Jim Goodwin's men make it past FC UNA Strassen in the second qualifying round. United travel to Luxembourg for the first leg this Thursday before hosting the return leg at Tannadice the following week.

Neither Hibs nor United will be seeded for the draw, which takes place at 1pm on Monday. The list of potential opponents for both clubs at this stage is extensive, with UEFA set to finalise seedings, groupings and the draw procedure early in the morning on the day of the draw.